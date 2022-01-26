PAOLA – Panther senior Trey Moala made a jump shot from the side of the key in the first quarter against Chanute, posting the 999th and 1,000th point of high school career.
Paola coach Ryan Oshel called a timeout, giving the team and fans a chance to congratulate Moala on the milestone Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Public address announcer Jeff Hines alerted the crowd to the milestone for Moala and fans stood to cheer for the Paola senior post player.
“It really meant a lot to have that timeout,” Moala said. “I wanted to get my 1,000th point at home and share the moment with family and friends.”
Moala, normally a reserved player, was emotional on the court. He stood in the team huddle during the timeout and waved to the crowd.
During the Burlington Invitational, where Paola boys were runner-up, Moala ended four points shy of the 1,000-point mark.
He sank a jump shot from the top of the key to make it 998 points. Moala’s second jump shot, this time from the side, was the milestone basket.
Moala is the sixth player in Paola High School history to top 1,000 career points. He joins David Ward, 1,540 (99-02), Wes Wilson, 1,208 (77-80), Marlon Wilson, 1,055 (90-93), Matt Stallbaumer, 1,054 (92-95) and Cam Lindsey, 1,005 (92-95).
“It is special to do that at home,” Oshel said. “We all really wanted it to happen at home. Not everyone gets to do something like that on their court.
“This is home, and the fans were able to see him do it,” Oshel said. “It was a great moment and what makes it even more special is that he is such a great kid.”
Moala scored a game-high 20 points in a 50-44 victory against Chanute, moving his career point total to 1,016. Moala made nine field goals and was 2-for-2 at the foul line.
Paola opened the game on a 17-10 run. It was a two-possession game late, but the Panthers won it by six points, 50-44.
Guard Logan Newkirk scored 11 points. He made four field goals with one 3-pointer and added a pair of free throws.
Guard Caden Marcum had two dunks in the game, including a pull-up dunk where he hung on the rim. Marcum finished with nine points. Ayden Morris and Dalton Picek also scored.
Following the game Oshel presented Moala with a game ball.
His family presented him with a special banner for his 1,000th point.
Moala spent the next 20 minutes posing for pictures and visiting with his teammates, family and friends.
Sharing the moment with Trey were his parents Tonya and Troy Vangordon, Tai Moala, his brother, Tanner Moala, and his nephews, Jalen and Jonah Moala.
