PAOLA — Trey Moala, the newest member of the Paola Panther 1,000th point club, is headed to Northwest Missouri State University.
Moala signed with the NCAA Division II powerhouse Bearcats in front of family, teammates, coaches and friends in the commons area at Paola High School.
Northwest Missouri State was 34-5 last season, winning its second straight NCAA Division II national championship in 2021-22. The Bearcats have won four national crowns in the past five years.
Moala was a first-team All-Frontier League Boys Basketball Team selection three years in a row.
He was the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year twice.
Moala was named to the Burlington Invitational all-tournament team his senior season and voted the most outstanding player of the tournament.
He ranks in the Top 20 all-time at Paola High School in points, rebounds and assists. Moala has more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
“It is very exciting to have the opportunity to play basketball at the college level,” Moala said. “This is something I have been dreaming about since I was a kid.
“I got to visit the coaching staff and the players, and they have a great group,” he said. “They have some great guys there, and I am looking forward to joining the team.”
Moala said he was looking forward to helping the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats go win a sixth national championship next season.
“They have a great program,” Moala said. “I am excited about joining them and playing some basketball.”
He averaged 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game his senior season for the Paola Panthers.
Moala topped the 1,000-point milestone during his senior season. He got the 1,000th point on his home court. Moala then walked off the Paola hardwood court for the final time as a Class 4A substate champion.
Moala and the Paola Panthers ended the season among the top eight teams in the state, playing in the state tournament in Salina.
“It was an amazing experience reaching 1,000 career points, but the most fulfilling moment was earning a trip to the state tournament,” Moala said. “We had an amazing group of guys who really bought into each other, ready to go to war every night.”
Moala was a team captain who led by his example, Paola coach Ryan Oshel said.
“Trey is not only a great player, but also a great kid and a great teammate,” Oshel said. “He was a great leader for us on and off the floor this year. He was like a coach on the floor, and that made communication easier and also made things run more smoothly for us.”
Trey is the son of Tonya and Troy VanGordon of Paola and Tai Moala. Tanner and Mackenzie Moala, their children Jalen and Jonah, and his girlfriend, Tyler Rosner, also joined Trey at the signing.
