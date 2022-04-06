PAOLA — Trey Moala was much more than a big body in the post for the Paola Panther basketball team.
Moala did a little bit of everything on the Panthers’ run to a Class 4A substate title and appearance in the state tournament in Salina.
Moala could dunk, protect the glass, shoot the ball from 3-point range, find the open man, force turnovers and block shots.
He averaged 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Moala posted 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-52 loss to Andale in the opening round of the state tournament. Paola (15-8) finished the season as one of the top eight teams in the state.
Moala was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It is a great honor to be named Tri-County Spotlight player of the year,” Moala said.
Moala topped the 1,000-point milestone during his senior season. He got the 1,000th point on his home court. Moala then walked off the Paola hardwood court for the final time as a Class 4A substate champion.
Moala and the Paola Panthers ended the season among the top eight teams in the state, playing in the state tournament in Salina.
“It was an amazing experience reaching 1,000 career points, but the most fulfilling moment was earning a trip to the state tournament,” Moala said. “We had an amazing group of guys who really bought into each other, ready to go to war every night.”
Moala was a team captain who led by his example, Paola coach Ryan Oshel said.
“Trey is not only a great player, but also a great kid,” Oshel said. “He was a great leader for us on and off the floor this year. He was still able to put up great numbers despite every team trying to keep him from touching the ball. There were also a lot of games when Trey guarded one of the other team’s top players.
“We put a lot on his plate this year, and he handled it just like we expected him to, amazingly,” Oshel said. “He has been a main piece of our program for the last four years because he has played varsity since he was a freshman.”
The Paola Panthers were led by Moala and eight other seniors who played together since grade school.
The team set a goal and went after it this season, Moala said, winning the final game on their home court to punch their tickets to state.
“I think our group made a huge statement this year,” he said. “The first three years of my career were losing seasons. But, this year, we ended our careers with a substate championship. There was no group I would rather finish my high school career with. A lot more went into this season than just the players and coaches. I’m blessed to play for such a great community and grateful for my four years at Paola High School.”
Moala was a field general on the court for the Paola Panthers, Oshel said. His basketball IQ is very high, and he led the floor with that knowledge and understanding of the game.
“He was like a coach on the floor and that made communication easier and also made things run more smoothly for us,” Oshel said. “Trey is also a great teammate, and when our best player is also a great teammate, that creates a great atmosphere within the program.”
Moala is headed to Northwest Missouri State on a basketball scholarship. He will be greatly missed, Oshel said.
“It will be very odd not having Trey next year because we have gotten so used to him being here every day and being so reliable,” Oshel said. “Kids like him don’t come around very often. He has a bright future ahead of him at Northwest Missouri State.”
