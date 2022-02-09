KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matti Morgan sank a 3-pointer for Avila University in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma Wesleyan University, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Eagles history.
Morgan, a graduate of Paola High School, scored 18 points in a 70-65 loss on the road Saturday, Jan. 22, putting her name in the record books with 1,990 career points.
She broke Alyson Young’s career record of 1,988 points over 124 games from 2007-2011. Morgan broke the scoring record in 120 games.
“It was crazy to break the record on the road, because I had no idea,” Morgan said. “I only knew I was close because it was brought to my attention, otherwise I would not have known. I have always played better on the road so I wasn’t surprised it happened at an away game.
“I give all the respect to Alyson Young, the previous record holder,” Morgan said. “She was a star and could flat out score. For it to a be on a 3-pointer, I mean that is just the cherry on top.”
Two days later on her home court at Mabee Field House, Morgan became the first Avila University women’s basketball player to top 2,000 career points. Morgan scored a game-high 19 points in a 60-48 victory against Ottawa University on Monday, Jan. 24.
Morgan added 13 rebounds to post a double-double.
“It was super exciting to break 2,000 at home,” she said. “I had a lot of family and friends there, which was awesome. I am not much of a celebrator in the moment. I was more worried about winning the game.
“But afterwards it was surreal, it still is,” Morgan said. “I still do not think it has sunk in. At times I am like wow, that is a lot of points.”
Avila improved to 14-7 overall with the home victory against Ottawa. The Eagles are 12-5 in conference play.
Morgan is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She is shooting 42.7 percent from the floor, including 33 percent from 3-point range. Morgan has a free-throw percentage of 78.7 percent.
Morgan had a season for the record books last year, finishing second in the nation in scoring and sixth in points per game. Morgan also ranked in the top 20 in rebounds and steals. She was named the Avila Female Athlete of the Year in 2020.
The Avila University women’s basketball team is a close-knit family, and coming back for her fifth year meant spending more time with that family, Morgan said.
“This team is one of the greatest teams I have been on,” Morgan said. “It is definitely the closest team since I have been at Avila. I had no intentions after last season to come back. It was a thought, but never did I think it would actually happen.
“But coming back, it was for the relationships I still had here that I wanted to grow and to build new ones with the incoming girls,” she said. “My perspective on my career has definitely changed from live, eat and breathe basketball to: okay now what I can do for others as we grow together, how can we make each other better for the life that we have to face after we are done playing this game.”
Morgan, who graduated in May, had another season of eligibility due to Covid-19.
She is working full-time as a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute and at Avila University working on her masters.
“My schedule is hectic,” Morgan said. “Between basketball and my job as a nurse working night shift, I run on very little sleep, unfortunately. I will get off in the morning after 12 hours, sleep for about six and a half hours, wake up, go to practice, then leave to go back to work for another 12 hours. It is crazy. Then add school on top of that, life has been incredibly busy.”
At the end of the day, Morgan said she is thankful for the experience of sharing her love for basketball with her teammates and fans for so many years and gives the glory to God.
“I praise God for my faith and the talents He has blessed me with to get me to this point,” she said. “I would not be able to get through this year without Him. My faith has kept me grounded.
“He has done amazing things in my life,” Morgan said. “He has given me the opportunity to be doing what I am doing right now. For that I am forever grateful.”
During her high school career with the Lady Panthers, Morgan was an all-state and all-league selection. She was named the Oscar Durland Award winner, given to an outstanding female and male athlete at the school.
She was a four-year letter winner with the Paola High School girls basketball team. She helped lead Paola to four consecutive league and regional titles.
Morgan was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Matti is the daughter of Bruce and Shannon Morgan of Paola.
