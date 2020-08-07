KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matti Morgan has been named the Avila University Female Athlete of the Year.
Morgan, a graduate of Paola High School, averaged 14.9 points, shot 81.8 percent from the free-throw line and 36 percent from 3-point range. She was third-team All-KCAC baketball team.
Morgan ranked fifth in the conference in free-throw shooting, seventh in the conference in 3-point shooting and eighth in the conference in points per game.
Morgan sank a 3-pointer for Avila University in a road game against the University of Saint Mary for the 1,000th point of her collegiate career.
Morgan posted a career-high 27 points as the Avila University Eagles defeated the Saint Mary Spires 77-63 victory on Monday, Jan. 27. She added three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Avila University improved to 13-6 overall and 13-3 in the KCAC conference.
Morgan had double-doubles in victories against Friends University in Wichita on Jan. 18 and York College on Jan. 15. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-61 victory against Friends University. Playing on her home court at Mabee Fieldhouse, Morgan had 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 70-63 victory.
She was a four-year letter winner with the Paola High School girls basketball team. She helped lead Paola to four consecutive league and regional titles.
Morgan was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season.
Matti is the daughter of Bruce and Shannon Morgan.
