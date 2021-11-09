KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Avila guard Matti Morgan was named pre-season All-KCAC for the third time in her collegiate career.
Morgan had a season for the record books last year.
Morgan, a graduate of Paola High School, finished second in the nation in scoring and sixth in points per game. Morgan also ranked in the top 20 in rebounds and steals.
She was named the Avila Female Athlete of the Year in 2020.
She started all 23 games last season, playing a team-high 818 minutes. She averaged 35.6 minutes per game.
Morgan made 133 field goals and was 181 for 217 at the free throw line, scoring 488 points. She averaged 21.2 points per game. She made 41 3-point field goal attempts.
She had a team-leading 233 rebounds, including 188 off the defensive glass. Morgan had 60 steals, 48 assists and 11 blocked shots.
Morgan is in the nursing program at Avila University.
During her high school career with the Lady Panthers, Morgan was an all-state and all-league selection. She was named the Oscar Durland Award winner, given to an outstanding female and male athlete at the school.
She was a four-year letter winner with the Paola High School girls basketball team. She helped lead Paola to four consecutive league and regional titles.
Morgan was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Matti is the daughter of Bruce and Shannon Morgan of Paola.
