LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Guard Matti Morgan drained a 3-pointer for Avila University in a road game against the University of Saint Mary for the 1,000th point of her collegiate career.
Morgan, a Paola High School graduate, posted a career-high 27 points as the Avila University Eagles defeated the Saint Mary Spires 77-63 victory on Monday, Jan. 27. She added three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Avila University improved to 13-6 overall and 13-3 in the KCAC conference.
It was a one-point game twice in the second half. Morgan’s 3-pointer sparked the Eagles. She made a jump shot with 3:51 left on the clock to make it a four-point game, 64-60.
Morgan had a steal and a layup. She added another 3-pointer,w and Avila University was well on its way to sealing the victory.
Two days later, in front of her home crowd, Morgan scored 14 points as Avila University upset No. 24 ranked Kansas Wesleyan University by a final of 63-42. Morgan had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Morgan posted 21 points in an 84-76 victory against Oklahoma Wesleyan on the road Jan. 25. She added eight assists, six rebounds and one steal.
Morgan had double-doubles in victories against Friends University in Wichita on Jan. 18 and York College on Jan. 15. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-61 victory against Friends University. Playing on her home court at Mabee Fieldhouse, Morgan had 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 70-63 victory.
She was a four-year letter winner with the Paola High School girls basketball team. She helped lead Paola to four consecutive league and regional titles.
Morgan was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Matti is the daughter of Bruce and Shannon Morgan of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.