KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Matti Morgan is having a season for the record books in her final year at Avila University.
Morgan, a graduate of Paola High School, is ranked second in the nation in scoring. She is sixth in the nation in points per game.
Morgan also ranks in the top 20 in rebounds and steals.
She has started all 12 games this season, playing a team-high 426 minutes. She is averaging 35.5 minutes per game.
Morgan has made 81 field goals and is 100 for 121 at the free throw line, scoring 289 points. She is averaging 24.1 points per game. Morgan had made 81 of 199 field goal attempts, shooting 40.7 percent. She has made 27 of 77 3-point field goal attempts, sinking those at a 35.1 percent clip.
She has a team-leading 120 rebounds, including 96 off the defensive glass. Morgan has 34 steals, 21 assists and nine blocked shots.
Morgan is in the nursing program at Avila University.
During her high school career with the Lady Panthers, Morgan was an all-state and all-league selection. She was named the Oscar Durland Award winner, given to an outstanding female and male athlete at the school.
Morgan was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season.
