Paola senior Jason Newton signs a national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary. Pictured with Jason are (from left) brother, Jeff, father, Mike, mother, Kimberly, and nephew, Oliver Newton.

PAOLA — Jason Newton is not ready to retire his singlet just yet, signing a national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Newton, a Paola senior, is a four-year member of the Paola wrestling program. Newton and his Panther teammates are ranked No. 4 in the state for Class 4A.

