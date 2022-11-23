Paola senior Jason Newton signs a national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary. Pictured with Jason are (from left) brother, Jeff, father, Mike, mother, Kimberly, and nephew, Oliver Newton.
PAOLA — Jason Newton is not ready to retire his singlet just yet, signing a national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.
Newton, a Paola senior, is a four-year member of the Paola wrestling program. Newton and his Panther teammates are ranked No. 4 in the state for Class 4A.
Newton missed most of his junior season with a torn ACL and is looking forward to getting back on the mat.
“It is pretty exciting knowing that I get a chance to continue the sport I love at the next level,” Newton said.
Newton made his commitment to Saint Mary official during a signing held at Paola High School in front of family, teammates, friends and coaches Friday, Nov. 11.
Wrestling has been a way of life for Newton for many years.
“I started wrestling when I was just a little kid, and it stuck with me,” he said. “I started wrestling after my older brother did it one year, and my mom decided I should give it a go.”
Newton said wresting is more than a sport. It is a strong bond, like family.
“The big thing that I love about wrestling is the community and family it builds,” he said. “After putting in so much work with my teammates in practice and workouts, bonds start to form.
“I love the energy the team brings to our duals, everyone supports everyone,” Newton said. “I have competed three out of my four years at Paola High School, missing my junior year due to an injury.”
The Paola Panthers compete in the Frontier League and travel to go to big duals at Emporia and large tournaments like Manhattan and Basehor-Linwood to test themselves during the regular season. The experience is one that motivates the wrestlers to improve every day, Newton said.
“I think wrestling for Paola has and will prepare me for the next level pretty well,” he said. “I think I will be ready for the challenges and responsibilities that come with it. I can confidently say that coach Darvin Willard has not only prepared me for wrestling at the next level, but also prepared me for what is to come in the rest of my life.”
Newton made a college visit to Saint Mary and it felt like family, he said.
“My choice in signing with Saint Mary came to me because I really liked the coaches, team and campus,” he said “There are a decent amount of people on the team who, like me, are from Oregon, so the similarities there helped with the decision as well.”
Newton plans to study pre-actuary in college. Jason is the son of Michael and Kimberly Newton of Paola.
