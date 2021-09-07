BONNER SPRINGS — Next man up took the Paola Panthers to a victory in the season opener on the road.
Paola scored four second half touchdowns to secure a 41-21 win at Bonner Springs on Friday, Sept. 3.
The Panthers got a little dinged up, with Jovanni Blackie and Layton Moore suffering injuries.
Caden Rhamy and Clayton Younger came off the bench, and the backfield by committee ran the ball 56 times for 419 yards and five touchdowns.
Rhamy had nine carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per attempt.
Blackie had 71 yards on 14 attempts.
Moore had five carries for 26 yards.
Younger ran the ball 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Trey Moala, making his first start, ran the ball 11 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. He completed two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Logan Newkirk had one catch for a 22-yard touchdown.
Maxwell Douglass had one reception for 19 yards.
Gus Wright and Clayton Forrest led the Panther defense with eight tackles each.
Brody Stewart and Douglass each made seven tackles. Landon Taylor had five tackles.
Moala opened the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Newkirk.
Dominic McCoy made the extra-point kick.
Rhamy scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. Paola led 14-7 at the half.
Moala had a 16-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter.
Rhamy ended a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Rhamy ran for the third touchdown to cap a fourth-quarter drive.
Quarterback Jett Osborn handed the ball to Younger for a 4-yard touchdown run.
