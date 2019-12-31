PAOLA — The small town, locally raised Paola Panther football team had the Frontier League cheering for them as their undefeated season came to an end in the substate championship game against Bishop Miege, the greater Kansas City Metropolitan powerhouse that dominated every Class 4A team it faced on its way to winning a sixth straight state championship.
Bishop Miege scored on its first seven possessions in a 48-14 victory against Paola before a packed house at Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Stags led 41-0 at the half and extended the lead to 48-0 in the third quarter. Paola posted an 80-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter and a 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Paola had a large football family on Friday, with players from across the league wearing letterman jackets to the game to show their support for the Panthers in the showdown against the Stags.
Paola entered the game with a record of 11-0, winning a share of the Frontier League title with Tonganoxie.
Had it not been for Bishop Miege, the substate title game would have featured a showdown of undefeated league schools for the right to play for the state championship game this weekend at Hummer Sports Complex Football Stadium in Topeka.
The state title game for Tonganoxie came two weeks ago when the Chieftains ran into the Bishop Miege Stags in the sectional playoffs, falling by a final of 54-10. Tonganoxie was 10-0.
Paola’s perfect, undefeated season ended one week before state in the substate championship game.
It was the 11th appearance in the substate title game for the Paola Panthers, the fifth winningest program in the state.
To extend their thoughts and prayers to Strong Wright and his family, the Bishop Miege cheerleaders presented Paola with a “Strength for Strong” banner at halftime. During the presentation, the Bishop Miege student section raised their lighted cell phones in support. Strong Wright is a Paola seventh-grader fighting cancer.
Wright lead the Paola Panther football team onto the field Friday, Nov. 15, for a sectional playoff game against Chanute and was an honorary team captain.
Paola defeated Chanute to win the Class 4A sectional title, 42-34, advancing to the substate championship game for the 11th time in program history.
Phillips and Aude topped 100 yards rushing for the Panthers. Phillips ran the ball 24 times for 218 yards and a touchdown. Aude had 28 attempts for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Jake Karr led the Paola defense with seven tackles. Essex made six tackles. Jackson Earlywine and Peuser each had five tackles.
