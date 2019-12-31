KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Aubrey Weatherbie hit a grand-slam to highlight a five-run fifth inning as the Paola Lady Panther softball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Piper in the Class 4A regional championship game.
Paola won its third consecutive regional title, scoring 10 runs on 16 hits May 13.
“These girls have worked very hard all season,” Paola coach Sherry Ball said. “It’s been a tough season with a lot of learning curves.
“It’s very cool to see some different ones step up and get those clutch hits like Aubrey Weatherbie and Alexis Chapman, who have been a couple to do that more than once,” Ball said.
The Paola Lady Panthers had to deal with a two-day rain delay at Bill Burke Stadium in Salina during the Class 4A state softball tournament.
Paola (16-7) was in a 2-2 tie with Clay Center (21-2) during the opening round May 23, when the game was suspended due to rain. The game resumed May 25.
It went into extra-innings when Clay Center won it on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-2 victory. Clay Center went on to place third in the state.
The Paola Lady Panthers upset Piper and defeated Atchison to win the Class 4A regional and advance to the state tournament.
Members of the regional champion and state qualifying Lady Panther softball team are Aubrey Weaherbie, Alexis Chapman, Hannah Menefee, Kierstan Weitze, Lexi Smail, Jayda Logan, Dailey Mitchell, Maggi Morgan, Kate Ediger, Madison Bryant, Grace Lopez, Jenna Collier and Halle Schindler.
