WICHITA — Seth Richmond struck gold, Ryan Wokutch found silver and Lamont Hill left with bronze as the Paola Panther boys placed third in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Paola posted 52 points for third place in the meet held at Cessna Stadium in Wichita which concluded Sunday, May 26. The meet started Friday, May 24 and had several rain delays and postponements through Saturday, May 25.
Andale won the Class 4A boys title with 71 points. Piper was runner-up with 59 points.
The Paola Panthers held off fourth-place Chapman by two points for the final team trophy.
It all came down to the 4x400-meter relay, the final event of the meet. Paola entered the event with a five-point lead over Chapman for third place, 47-42.
Chapman placed second in the relay, scoring eight points to finish with 50 points.
Paola finished fourth in the 4x400, posting five points to finish with 52 points.
Richmond won the javelin with a mark of 197-2, scoring 10 points in the event. He placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles and 14th in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Wokutch placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67. He placed 10th in the 100-meter dash.
Lamont Hill of Paola placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 44-3. He was 10th in the long jump.
Connor Hasz, Evan Phillips, Carson Eiltz and Wokutch of Paola ran a time of 43.66 for fourth place in the 4x100-meter relay.
Eilts placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Preston Martincleared 13-0 for sixth place in the pole vault.
Hasz had a leap of 20-1.25 for eighth place in the long jump.
Chase Robbins was 10th in the triple jump. Robbins was 11th in the 200-meter dash and 12th in the high jump.
Rowan West placed 10th in the shot put. He also qualified for state in the discus.
Aaron Maxwell was 13th in the 800-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.