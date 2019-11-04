PAOLA – Samuel “Sammy” Roberts ended his prep football career for the Ottawa Cyclones with a 94-yard touchdown run against the undefeated Paola Panthers.
Sammy is a four-year member of the Ottawa football program.
He was unable to play his freshman season due to an injury.
During the summer weight training and conditioning, Sammy did not miss a single day.
Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Ottawa Cyclones sent Sammy onto the field for a chance to make one of his dreams come true.
He had never scored a touchdown.
Ottawa had a play designed just for Sammy.
“We went over the play (14 Belly) to make sure he knew what to do and the rest is history,” Ottawa coach Rob Hedrick said. “We've wanted to get Sammy a touchdown all season.
“He works so hard and enjoys football so much we thought it would be a great reward for his dedication to the team and program,” Hedrick said. “It was just a base play that Sam has practiced many times.”
Sammy has always loved football.
Sammy was dealt a tough blow when he was in eighth grade, suffering a brain injury that left him with a high functioning form of autism.
No matter what the situation, Sammy is ready with his game face on.
“Although he's always ready to go into the game, he had no idea he was going in until I called him into the hurdle during the timeout,” Hedrick said. “I hadn't told any of the players he was going into the game, so I think the surprise of the moment added to their enjoyment in the play as well.”
Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines called the touchdown run as the public address announcer for the football game.
“He breaks through the secondary, across midfield to the 30, the 20, the 15, the 5, touchdown,” Hines said as he called as Sammy rushed for the 94-yard touchdown run.
It was a moment the Ottawa football family and others in attendance will never forget, Hedrick said.
“The Paola P.A. announcer really did a nice job calling out the play as well,” Hedrick said. “I doubt if Sammy noticed that, but it really added to the moment for everybody there.
“I doubt if Sammy has stopped smiling yet,” he said. “It's definitely a feel good situation. It's a great reminder to me how fortunate we are to be involved with football, youth and sports.”
As he broke away from the Panther defense, the Paola Rat Pack student section started chanting him name “Samuel Roberts, Samuel Roberts, Samuel Roberts.”
That was the moment the tears started falling for a lot of the football fans.
“We sometimes lose sight of the positive impact our sport has on the young men participating in it,” Paola coach Michael Dumpert said. “We get caught up in the win-loss aspect only. It was a beautiful moment, and I was happy for Sammy and all who got to share it.”
