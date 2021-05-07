PAOLA — Keana Palmer is headed to William Jewell College on a track and field scholarship.
Palmer was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates at Paola High School to witness her signing a national letter of intent to compete in the shot put and the hammer throw at William Jewell.
“I really like the track team there,” Palmer said. “I also really like the psychological science program they offer.
“Signing for college is exciting, I was not expected that at first,” she said. “I am glad I got the opportunity.”
Palmer is a thrower for the Paola Lady Panthers.
“Coach Mike Smith puts us in track meets to see more competition,” Palmer said. “That definitely helps us. We have been at Lawrence Free State and Gardner-Edgerton and we see higher competition. That makes us compete at a better level.”
Palmer’s main event will be the shot put. She will also be trying the hammer.
Losing her junior season due to COVID-19 really sparked Palmer to take on the challenge of collegiate track.
“It really clicked for me after not getting my junior season,” she said. “I knew I wasn’t done yet, and there was more left in me.”
Palmer has lived in Paola for four years.
When she walked into the commons area at Paola High School, Palmer was greeted by not just her throwing teammates, but many of the other track and field teammates for her big day.
“It is really a blessing,” she said. “I have only been in Paola for four years. The community and people I have met. I cannot put it into words.”
Palmer has been putting together a strong senior campaign. She placed third in the shot put at the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational on Friday, April 30. Palmer was runner-up in the shot put at the Spring Hill Invitational on Monday, April 26. She placed first in the shot put at the Paola Invitational on Thursday, April 8.
bers attending were her brother, Cornelius Terrell; grandparents Dan and Thais Stark; and uncle James and aunt Staci Stark; and her cousin, Gavin Stark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.