PAOLA — Quarterback Fletcher Pankey threw for four touchdown passes as the Spring Hill Broncos spoiled the Paola Panthers’ home opener.
Spring Hill improved to 2-0, defeating Paola by a final of 42-14 at Panther Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10. It was the third time Spring Hill has won the rivalry game in the past eight years.
Paola, 1-1, struck first in the Frontier League showdown, capping a drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trey Moala. Dominic McCoy kicked the extra point.
Spring Hill answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Pankey to Daniel Mitchell. Rocco Russo kicked the extra point.
Pankey completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Knowlton in the second quarter. Russo added the extra-point kick, making it 14-7.
Pankey threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell, increasing the lead to 21-7.
Draven Pipken caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Pankey for a 28-7 lead at the intermission.
Spring Hill capped a third-quarter drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Pipken.
Pipken ran for another touchdown in the third quarter, scoring from 3 yards out.
Paola quarterback Jett Osbern ended the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. McCoy kicked the extra point.
Osbern and Moala each completed two passes. Logan Newkirk had two receptions. Maxwell Douglass and Jonathan Earlywine each caught one pass.
Caden Rhamy had 16 carries for 82 yards. Jovanni Blackie ran the ball 12 times for 59 yards. Moala had 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Osbern had five rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Gus Wright led the Panther defense with five tackles. Douglass and Rhamy each made four tackles.
Pankey completed nine of 17 passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Pipken carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Pipken also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Mitchell caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Knowlton had three receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Brandon Richardson led the Spring Hill defense with nine tackles. Raymond Dominick made four tackles. Austin Rivers had two tackles.
