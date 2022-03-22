PAOLA — Nothing has come easy for Ryan Pankov. The Paola Panther would not have it any other way.
He has thrived on adversity.
Pankov injured his hand over the summer and had to spend time rehabbing it right through the wrestling season.
He battled through some pain. The setback would not keep Pankov from chasing down his dreams of a state medal.
Pankov had a one-point lead slip away from him in the Class 4A regional tournament semifinals, costing him an opportunity to wrestle in the finals and putting him on a tough road to state as one of the third-place finishers.
That was a setback for sure, but even that could not keep Pankov from leaving state with a medal.
Pankov, 30-10, was 4-2 at state for fourth place at 126 pounds. He is the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestler of the Year.
He placed third in the Class 4A regional at Paola High School to qualify for the state tournament. Pankov went into the state tournament unranked and defeated two of the top-five ranked wrestler in the state on his way to a medal.
“It is pretty cool to be named the Spotlight wrestler of the year,” Pankov said. “The season started rough because I broke my hand during the summer. I had to care for it at the beginning of the season.
“Fortunately it got better throughout the season,” he said. “I had a feeling I would place at state, because I never missed a practice and worked hard at every practice. It was great to place at state, because I went to state unranked and upset the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked kids on the backside of the bracket.”
Pankov was born to wrestle, Paola coach Darvin Willard said. The Paola Panther not only loves to wrestle, but he is also a student of the sport.
“Ryan Pankov is a guy that is in love with the sport of wrestling,” Willard said. “He is always watching and learning on how to improve his skills in the sport. When I mean watching and learning, he has logged in to our matboss and watched more than 431 matches from this year. After he watches the film he will ask a coach how to fix the mistake he made and what should he do to fix it.
“Ryan knows he had a bad regional tournament, but he got over it and got ready for the state tournament,” Willard said. “He was determined to get on that podium.”
Pankov ended the season on the grandest stage of them all, competing at the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Saturday, Feb. 27. He won a decision, posted a major decision and had two pins on his run to the medal.
To hear his name and school called on the medal stand was a dream come true, Pankov said.
“I felt pretty proud when I heard my name, because all I worked for this season was to place,” he said. “That was my goal, and I got that goal.”
Pankov said none of the accomplishments would have been possible without his teammates and coaches.
“My teammates had some good practices throughout the season,” he said. “We did not do a lot of talking, we got in, did our work and got out. The coaches really helped me out, putting me in positions I needed to work on. It definitely helped me a lot on the mat.
“My teammates and my coaches were always there when I had to cut weight,” he said. “They supported me and made me keep my head high.”
Pankov is not one to talk, Willard said. He prefers to let his actions speak for him.
“Ryan isn’t so much the vocal leader for the team,” Willard said. “He is a guy who sets the tone for duals and tournaments. He wrestles every match with intensity and emotion.
Pankov qualified for state with a third-place finish in the regional meet at Paola, helping lead the Panthers to a runner-up, team trophy performance Saturday, Feb. 19.
He pinned Archer Willis of Atchison in the third-place match at 126 pounds. He was 3-1 with a major decision and a pin.
“It was awesome wrestling the regional tournament at home and winning the team trophy,” he said. “The crowd was going crazy. There is no better feeling than that.”
Pankov was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament at Eudora on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Pankov helped lead the Paola Panthers to first place in the Dick Burns Classic at Basehor-Linwood on Saturday Jan. 8.
He was 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall for first place at 126 pounds. Pankov pinned Paden Cole of Lee’s Summit North in the championship match.
Pankov scored 27.5 team points.
