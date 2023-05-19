The Paola Panther baseball team shows off the Class 4A regional championship trophy after defeating rival Louisburg, 2-0, in the opener and posting a 10-run first inning in the championship game on their way to a 16-5 victory against Atchison.
Kolby Wheeler gets a glad hand from Paola manager Tony Brummer after a three-run triple in a 10-run first inning against Atchison in the Class 4A regional championship game Tuesday, May 16.
ATCHISON, Kan. – For the third year in a row, the Paola Panther baseball team will be competing in the Class 4A state tournament.
Paola defeated Louisburg in a pitcher’s duel, 2-0, in the Class 4A regional semifinal Tuesday, May 16, and then opened the championship game against Atchison with a 10-run first inning on their way to a 16-5 victory to win it all.
Kolby Wheeler got the 10-run inning started against Atchison with a three-run triple to center in the first inning. Jasper Logan hit a sacrifice fly to right, sending Wheeler home.
Xander Meinig hit another bases-loaded triple, the second of the inning, making it a 7-0 lead.
Kale Murdock drew a bases-loaded walk, sending Meinig across the plate.
Wheeler got to bat for the second time in the inning. This time he ended the first-inning rally with a two-run single.
Atchison got one run back in the bottom of the first inning and added four more runs in the second inning.
Eli Gerken drove a shot to right field and cleared the bases with an inside-the-park homer in the third inning as Paola extended its lead to 13-5.
Tristan Katzer went in as a pinch runner for Paola in the fourth inning. He stole third base and then stole home.
Wheeler walked with two outs. He stole second and third base. Keaton Matlick singled to drive in Wheeler.
Jace Kerley walked in the fifth inning. Hunter Loethen singled, putting runners at first and second. Kerley scored on a sacrifice fly by Murdock.
Loethen went the distance on the mound, allowing five runs on four hits.
After the final out was recorded, the Paola Panthers greeted Loethen on the mound and started a pile to celebrate.
Wheeler singled twice, tripled, drove in five runs and stole two bases.
Gerken hit an inside-the-park home run. He drove in three runs.
Meinig tripled to drive in three runs. Lothen singled twice and doubled. Matlick singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Murdock singled, hit a sacrifice fly, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Matlick pitched a five-hit shutout as Paola defeated rival Louisburg, 2-0, in the opening round of the regional tournament.
It was the second year in a row Paola ended Louisburg’s season in regionals. The Paola Panthers defeated the Louisburg Wildcats, 3-1, in the championship game last year to punch their ticket to state.
Paola used some small ball to win the pitcher’s duel against Louisburg in the regional opener.
Matlick singled and went to third on a double by Jon Troutman in the top of the fourth inning. Paola had a suicide squeeze bunt by Meinig, scoring Matlick for the first run of the game.
Paola put pressure on Louisburg with a delayed double steal. Meinig took off to steal second base, and when Louisburg threw the ball, Paola sent Troutman to steal home for a 2-0 lead.
That was all Matlick needed to notch the victory.
Meinig singled twice and drove in one run. Wheeler and Troutman doubled. Gerken hit a pair of singles. Matlick singled and scored.
