ATCHISON, Kan. – For the third year in a row, the Paola Panther baseball team will be competing in the Class 4A state tournament.

Paola defeated Louisburg in a pitcher’s duel, 2-0, in the Class 4A regional semifinal Tuesday, May 16, and then opened the championship game against Atchison with a 10-run first inning on their way to a 16-5 victory to win it all.

