PAOLA — The Paola Panther baseball program will have a few new faces in its quest for a third consecutive regional title.
Paola, 16-8 last year, placed third in the Class 4A state tournament in back-to-back seasons.
Seniors looking to take the Panthers back to state are catcher Kolby Wheeler, third baseman Kale Murdock, pitcher Keaton Matlick and outfielder Eli Gerken.
Wheeler was first team Spotlight at catcher. He was second team All-Frontier League and honorable mention Class 4A.
Wheeler batted .323 with 21 base hits, including six doubles and two triples. He drove in 11 with seven runs scored. Wheeler walked 12 times for an on-base percentage of .436.
Matlick was an honorable mention selection at pitcher.
Wheeler will also pitch for the Panthers when needed. Murdock and Gerken can also pitch.
Paola also returns junior Johnson Martell and sophomore JD Troutman.
Johnson pitches and plays first base. Troutman plays shortstop and pitches.
Newcomers looking to make an impact on the varsity level are sophomores Hunter Loethen and Jasper Logan. Loethen plays infield and pitches. Logan is a utility player who can play multiple positions.
Coach Tony Brummer is entering his 18th year with the Paola Panthers and his fifth as manager.
“The team goal is always to make it to the state tournament,” Brummer said. “Even though we have not won it, we have made some memories out there.”
Paola will have to be a team to compete again this season, Brummer said.
“The key to being successful this year is to come together as a team and support each other thoroughly,” he said. “We do not have the depth we have had the past couple of years, so the word ‘versatility’ comes to mind.
“Changing pitchers this year may include changing a few kids positions on the field as well,” Brummer said. “We have about five sophomores who can play seven to nine positions well. All of the moving around can break up cohesion, but if the players buy into it all, we could have a pretty successful season.”
The Frontier League is a tough one, and Paola will have to be ready every night. Paola, Ottawa and Tonganoxie all finished in the top four at state.
