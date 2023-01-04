230104_mr_spt_pao_base

The Paola Panther baseball team poses for pictures with the third-place state trophy. Members of the third-place Panthers are: Carson Boehm, Jonathan Earlywine, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Jace Kerley, Hunter Loethen, Jasper Logan, Caden Marcum, Johnson Martell, Keaton Matlick, Xander Meinig, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Dillon Ohlmeier, Dalton Picek, JD Troutman, Kolby Wheeler and Gus Wright. Paola is coached by Tony Brummer. Assistant coaches are David Kane and Morgan Roth.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

SALINA — The Paola Panthers placed third in the Class 4A state baseball tournament for the second year in a row.

Jonathan Earlywine allowed just one hit through six innings as the Paola Panthers (16-8) shut out the Ottawa Cyclones (16-8) 6-0 in the third-place game at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina on Friday, May 27.

