PAOLA — Ten seniors are back as the Paola Panther baseball team sets out to defend its Class 4A regional title.
Paola was 22-3 last season, winning regionals and placing third in the state tournament.
Seniors on the team are infielder Dillon Ohlmeier, outfielder Noah Gerken, outfielder Gavin Clark, catcher Kody Hendrickson, pitcher Jonathan Earlywine, outfielder Carson Boehm, outfielder Gus Wright, pitcher Caden Marcum, outfielder Logan Newkirk and infielder Dalton Picek.
Marcum was the Spotlight player of the year, the all-state player of the year, first-team Spotlight and all Frontier League.
Marcum was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and outfield.
Marcum was 4-0 with a 3.06 earned run average. He fanned 53 hitters in 29.2 innings pitched. Marcum had a .400 batting average with nine doubles and three triples. He drove in 24 runs and scored 29 runs.
Picek was a first-team selection at infield. He was a second-team selection at pitcher.
Picek hit .388, driving home a club best 35 runs. He had 26 runs scored. Picek had six doubles, two triples and five home runs. Picek was 6-1 with one save and a 2.60 earned run average. He struck out 52 batters in 45.2 innings pitched.
Ohlmeier was named to the first team at infield.
Ohlmeier batted .460 with six doubles. He drove in 22 runs and had 21 runs scored.
Boehm was a second-team selection at outfield.
Boehm had a .452 batting average with two doubles and three triples. He drove home 21 runs and had 26 runs scored.
Other varsity players are: junior infielder Kale Murdock, junior infielder Kolby Wheeler, and junior infielder Keaton Matlick.
Paola is coached by Tony Brummer. Assistant coaches are David Kane and Morgan Roth.
