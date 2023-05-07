230510_mr_spt_pao_base_01

PAOLA – The Panther baseball team was not able to send its seniors out with a victory in their final home game, falling to Ottawa in a rematch of the third-place state game a year ago.

Paola took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning but could not hold on Wednesday, May 3. Ottawa scored one run in the fourth inning and added two runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 victory.

