Paola senior Keaton Matlick looks to the heavens after belting out a double against Ottawa on Wednesday, May 3. The Panthers led the game 4-3, but the Cyclones struck for two runs in the seventh to win it 5-4.
Paola seniors Kale Murdock, Kolby Wheeler, Keaton Matlick and Eli Gerken pose for pictures prior to playing in the final home game of their high school careers.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Teammates congratulate senior Kale Murdock after a mad dash home to score for Paola at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, May 3.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Eli Gerken poses for pictures with his parents, Scott and Stephanie Gerken, on senior night.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Keaton Matlick has his picture taken with his parents, Ben and Miranda Brandt, and Jeremy Matlick on senior night.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Kale Murdock has his picture taken with his mom and dad, Deedee and Curtis Murdock, on senior night.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Kolby Wheeler poses for pictures with his parents, Carla and Patrick Wheeler, on senior night.
PAOLA – The Panther baseball team was not able to send its seniors out with a victory in their final home game, falling to Ottawa in a rematch of the third-place state game a year ago.
Paola took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning but could not hold on Wednesday, May 3. Ottawa scored one run in the fourth inning and added two runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 victory.
The Panthers, 11-6, scored four runs on five hits. Ottawa plated five runs on five hits.
Prior to the game Paola honored senior outfielder Eli Gerken, first baseman Keaton Matlick, third baseman Kale Murdock and catcher Kolby Wheeler.
Gerken played all four years, lettering this season. Murdock and Wheeler have been with the program all four years, earning three letters. Matlick played for Paola the past two seasons, winning two letters.
Wheeler singled, doubled and drove in two runs in his final home game. Matlick singled, doubled and drove home one run. Murdock hit two singles and scored. Gerken singled, drove in one run and scored.
Hunter Loethen singled, doubled and drove in one run. Xander Meinig singled.
Loethen started the game, allowing three runs on three hits in six innings. He struck out six. JD Troutman pitched an inning in relief.
Paola lost to Bonner Springs on the road Tuesday, May 2, 8-3.
Bonner Springs took charge of the game with a six-run fourth inning. Paola scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning.
Loethen singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Matlick singled twice and scored. Meinig singled, drove in one run and scored.
Matlick started the game and took the loss. He struck out five.
Jasper Logan came on in relief. He struck out three.
