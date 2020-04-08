PAOLA –Six seniors were ready to pick up where they left off a year ago for the Paola Panther baseball team.
After winning seven straight to open the season, the Panthers had a tough time the rest of the way.
Paola was playing competitive baseball as regionals rolled around. Paola rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the regional playoffs against Ottawa at Fort Scott, only to fall in a heartbreaker, 6-5.
The Panthers were ready to make a run at league and state this season, coach Tony Brummer said.
All of that was lost, left with what might have been, with the cancellation of spring sports.
“We wanted to win a league title,” Brummer said. “That is a goal each year. With KSHSAA doing the 16 East and 16 West division with four teams representing the East and four out of the West at the state tournament, it was a goal to be at the state tournament.
“Many believed that with our strength in arms, we should have been playing for some hardware,” he said. “It is a tough pill to swallow, but everyone’s safety comes first.”
Seniors who were set to lead the team in its quest for state were Michael Daggett, Mason Hunter, Evan Peuser, Creigh Markovich, Grayden Brenneman and Leyton Wheeler.
“All of these seniors were looking great,” Brummer said. “Many of them started getting ready for the season in December thanks to some dads taking time to work with them. Every one of these guys could play college ball if that was their desire.”
Daggett signed with Truman State in Missouri. He can play many positions. Daggett has pitched, caught, and played infield. He hit .321 with four doubles. Daggett drove in 12 runs and scored 12 runs.
Hunter signed with Mid-America Nazarene. He has pitched and plays middle infield. Hunter hit .282. He drove in seven runs and had 10 runs scored.
Peuser is undecided about college plans. He could play baseball or football in college. Peuser plays catcher and infield. Peuser hit .404 with 19 base hits. Peuser drove in 13 runs and had 11 runs scored.
Markovich is going to college for fine arts. He has some baseball offers, but has also been part of a state championship debate team and has excelled in theater. Markovich pitches and plays middle infield. Markovich hit .375 with 21 base hits. He drove in 15 runs and scored 13 runs.
Brenneman pitches and plays outfield. Brenneman pitched in eight games, had two saves and an earned-run average of 2.04.
Wheeler plays first base and was working out in the outfield for the Panthers.
Paola was also returning the Tri-County Spotlight player of the year in sophomore Caden Marcum. He played outfield and pitched for the Panthers.
Marcum led the Paola Panthers in base hits (27), singles (17), doubles (10), runs batted in (17) and batting average (.450).
Marcum made 21 put outs with four assists in right field. He also turned a double play. He did not make a single error in 25 chances for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
