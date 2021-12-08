PAOLA — Seven seniors are back to lead the Paola boys basketball team as the Ryan Oshel era begins.
Paola returns all-league post player Trey Moala at center.
Logan Newkirk, Joel Feldman and Ayden Morris are back to run the offense at guard.
Carsen Boehm and Caden Rhamy are ready to battle in the post, playing forward for the Panthers.
Coach Oshel is in his 11th season with the Paola Panthers and first as head coach.
The Paola Panthers feature a roster with 30 players, competing for playing time on freshman, junior varsity and varsity. The program has 10 seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and 12 freshmen.
“I have been very happy with how practice has been going,” Oshel said. “The boys have had great energy and have been giving great effort. It doesn’t surprise me because we have a great group of young men this year.”
Paola was 8-12 last season, competing in the Frontier League and battling its way through the Class 4A substate tournament.
“A big key for us this year will be playing with consistency,” Oshel said. “In my opinion, the first thing we as a team have to do to win a game is make sure we don’t beat ourselves. If we can play with consistency to where we are taking care of the ball, getting good shots, and not having many defensive breakdowns, then I think we will put ourselves in a good position each night.
“We have a couple goals that will be the same each year,” he said, “We want to improve as individuals and a team every day, win our league and make it to the state tournament.”
Paola has to be ready to compete every night in the Frontier League, Oshel said.
“Our league is so tough it is hard to pick just one,” he said. “Every game in our league will be a tough battle, because there are so many great kids and teams in the area.”
