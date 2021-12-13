PAOLA — The Panther boys basketball team went 3-0 to win the Paola Invitational.
Paola held Fort Scott scoreless in the fourth quarter, coming back from a 28-23 deficit to beat the Tigers at home Friday, Dec. 10.
The Panthers won the game by 10 points, 38-28, going on a 15-0 run in the final frame.
Paola improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.
Senior center Trey Moala had three dunks on his way to 27 points in a 62-41 victory against Perry-Lecompton on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Caden Marcum sank three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Dalton Picek posted eight points. Logan Newkirk had seven points. Ayden Morris, Carson Boehm and Caden Rhamy also scored.
The Panthers sank nine free throws in the fourth quarter to win a tight 47-43victory against Wellsville on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Moala sored a game-high 26 points.
Marcum finished with seven points. Joel Feldman, Boehm, Newkirk, Picek and Rhamy also scored.
