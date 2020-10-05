PAOLA – The Paola Panthers intercepted three passes, grounding the Wamego Red Raiders' passing game in a 48-7 victory.
Emma Gage was crowned queen and Bo Robison was king of the Paola High School 2020 homecoming, during coronation ceremonies held Friday, Oct. 2.
Gage performed with the Paola dance team during halftime. Robison was one of the stars of the game, catching a touchdown pass.
The Panthers intercepted three passes, leading to three scores in a dominating victory. Paola led 48-0 in the third quarter and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Paola linebacker Jackson Earlywine intercepted a Wamego pass and returned it 62 yards for the touchdown. Ian Heid kicked the extra-point for a 7-0 lead with 9:19 left in the first quarter.
Earlywine ended the second drive of the game for Wamego with his second interception, giving Paola a first down and 10 at their own 46-yard line.
The Panthers took advantage of the short field, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown run by Jovanni Blackie with 6:47 on the clock. Heid’s kick made it 14-0.
Carter Stanchfield had a big tackle, bringing up a third down and long for Wamego. The Red Raiders had to punt.
Paola and Wamego would trade punts, switching the field on each other.
The Panthers put the ball in the air in the second quarter and struck on a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Williams to Robison. Heid made the extra-point kick for a 21-0 lead with 10:19 left in the half.
Nick Walker picked off a pass and Paola took possession at the Wamego 35-yard line. Blackie had a 17-yard run for a first down at the 12. He capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 lead with 7:57 on the clock.
Williams completed an 11-yard pass to Brock Pitzer to move the chains. Williams scored on a 38-yard touchdown run as Paola increased its lead to 34-0.
Isaac Meyers broke up a pass, bringing up a fourth down and nine for Wamego. Paola got the ball back with 1:18 left in the half. Williams had a 41-yard pass to Robison for a first down at the 21-yard line. The Panthers got the ball down to the 1-yard line and came up short of the goal line.
Williams capped a third-quarter drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, making it 41-0 with 7:19 on the clock.
Paola stopped Wamego on fourth down and took over possession at the 28-yard line. Blackie had an 18-yard run for a first down and goal. Fletcher Aude ran the final 7 yards for the touchdown, pushing the lead to 48-0 with 4:14 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Wamego scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, making the final 48-7.
Blackie ran the ball 13 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Aude had eight carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Williams completed all seven of his passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball nine times for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Robison caught three passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Pitzer had four receptions for 35 yards.
Isaac Branker led the Paola defense with eight tackles. Meyers made five tackles. Jake Karr and Williams each had five tackles. Dylan Miller, Brady Johnson, Caden Rhamy, Pitzer and Walker each had three tackles.
