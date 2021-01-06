PAOLA — The Paola Panther football team were the undefeated Frontier League champions.
Paola was 8-0 in the regular season, ending its run through the league with a dominating 49-7 victory against Louisburg in the annual ‘Rivalry on K-68’ showdown at Panther Stadium on Friday, Oct. 22.
Paola dominated Louisburg on fourth down, taking over on downs five times. The Panthers stopped the Wildcats on third down nine of 11 times.
Defense was the story of the game. The Panther defense held Louisburg to 212 yards of total offense, including 201 yards on the ground. Paola ran the ball for 393 yards with 404 yards in total offense.
Paola fumbled the football on its first possession. While the temperature continued to dip as the evening wore on, the Panther offense warmed up. Paola scored on seven of its next nine possessions.
Garrett Williams made 10 tackles to lead the Paola defense. Isaac Brakner had eight tackles. Brock Pitzer made seven tackles.
Jovanni Blackie led the Panther offense, running the ball 19 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Williams ran the ball 14 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Paola did not play in the first round of the playoffs, defeat Ottawa by forfeit due to quarantine issues for the Cyclones.
The Paola Panthers, 9-1, ended the season as regional runner-up, falling to the eventual state champion St. James Thunder.
It was one of the epic comebacks in Paola Panther history.
Paola fought back from a 31-7 halftime deficit against the St. James Thunder in the Class 4A regional playoffs, making it a three-point game in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were driving for a chance to win the game when the Thunder intercepted a pass, setting up a touchdown in a 45-35 heartbreaking end to the season Friday, Nov. 6.
The Panthers overcame a stormy start to the contest as the Thunder scored on their first play from scrimmage, and recovered an onsides kick to set up another drive for a 14-0 blitz in less than two minutes.
Paola had a drive stall inside the 10-yard line, recovered an onsides kick only to have it ruled dual possession with the ball going to St. James and had a late interception to thwart a drive that could have put the Panthers on top.
On the other side of that coin, despite being down 24 points at the half, the Panthers would continue to grind it out and claw their way back into the game with four second-half touchdown drives to make it one possession game with eight minutes on the clock.
The Panthers had 458 yards of total offense. Paola ran the ball 53 times for 324 yards and passed the ball for 137 yards.
Blackie had 31 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams completed nine of 28 passes for 137 yards. He ran the ball nine times for 25 yards and two touchdowns.
Robison caught eight passes for 131 yards. Pitzer had one reception.
Brakner led the Paola defense with eight tackles.
Pitzer made five tackles. Meyers and Williams each had four tackles.
Ian Heid was five-for-five on extra-point kicks.
Williams had two punts, averaging 39.5 yards.
