PAOLA – The Paola Panthers took a tough 35-0 loss against the Eudora Cardinals in their final regular season home game.
Paola was held to 114 yards of total offense in the Frontier League contest Friday, Oct. 21.
The Rat Pack student section wore pink and the Paola Spirit Squad sported pink pom poms for cancer awareness.
Prior to the game, the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Layne Anderson, Garrett McKinney, Kale Murdock, Jett Osbern, Sam Shore, Brody Stewart, Landon Taylor, Dylan Waggerman, Hayden Worden, Charlie Zeller, Cutter Meade and manager Grace Bull.
Eudora scored on five of its first six possessions in the 35-0 shutout.
Paola punted the ball on its first four possessions.
The Panthers turned the ball over twice in the second half with a fumble in the third quarter and an interception in the fourth quarter.
Eudora posted 14 points in the first quarter, striking on a 40-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals made it 21-0 with a 70-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
A 3-yard touchdown run ended a third-quarter drive. Eudora made it 35-0 with a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The Paola Panthers (3-5) are the No. 11 seed in the East and will open the Class 4A playoffs on the road against the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints (6-2), the No, 6 seed.
Taylor ran the ball 17 times for 86 yards against Eudora on senior night.
Murdock led the Panther defense with nine tackles, including six solo tackles. He had one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Cooper Stanchfield made six tackles with four solo tackles. He had two tackles for a loss of yardage.
Eli Richmond made five solo tackles. Wade Enman, Clayton Younger, Zeller, Taylor and Stewart each made three tackles.
Anderson is a four-year member of the Paola football team, lettering two years. He plans to attend Pittsburg State University and major in marketing and management.
McKinney played football for four years with two letters. He plans on attending a trade school for diesel mechanic at Caterpillar.
Murdock has played football for four years, lettering two seasons. He plans on attending Pittsburg State University and majoring in construction management.
Osbern has been part of the football program for four years with two letters. He plans on attending Kansas State University and majoring in marketing.
Shore played and lettered all four seasons with the Paola Panthers. He plans on attending NCCC for HVAC.
Stewart has played football four seasons with two letters. His future plans are undecided.
Taylor has been with the football program four years with two letters. He plans to attend Kansas State University and major in business.
Waggerman has played football for two seasons. He plans to major in sports medicine and wrestle in college.
Worden has played one season for the Paola Panthers. He plans on playing collegiate soccer and majoring in business.
Zeller has been with the team four years, lettering two seasons. He plans on attending Pittsburg State University and majoring in construction management.
Meade has been with the football team all four years, lettering two seasons. He plans on attending Kansas State University and majoring in accounting.
Bull has been a team manager for three seasons. She plans to attend Fort Hays State University and major in nursing with a minor in psychology.
