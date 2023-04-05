PAOLA — The Panther golf team will be a young one this season.
Paola has 18 golfers out for the program, including eight freshmen. The team has two seniors, five juniors and three sophomores.
Senior Aaron Koechner is ready to lead the way.
Also back are junior Conner Barnum, junior Fisher Woolsey, sophomore Stratton Draper and sophomore Hank Robison.
“We started practice at the end of February and the practices have been very productive despite the challenge of the weather being cold and wet,” Paola coach Ray Loya said.
Loya is in his second season as coach of the Paola Panther golf program. He is not new to many of the players, having coached many of them as junior golfers.
“As with any team, your keys to success start with building a cohesive environment that allows for the success, not only for individuals, but the team as a whole,” Loya said.
Paola placed fourth in the Class 4A regional last season, coming just a few strokes from qualifying the team for state.
“The team goals are to focus on golf fundamentals, focus on the process not the outcome, and for each individual to grow as a person to become the best version of themselves,” he said. “As a coach and as a team, it is important that we always remember to enjoy the journey and have fun.”
