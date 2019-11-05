PAOLA — The Paola Panther soccer team lost an absolute heartbreaker in the regional championship game against Eudora.
Paola was on a mission for its first regional title.
So were the Cardinals from Eudora.
Through the first 80 minutes the game was knotted at 1-1 on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, at Panther Stadium.
It would remain tied following two 10-minute overtime periods. The game proceeded to two 5-minute overtime periods. It would then advance to shootouts if a winner had not been determined.
Eudora scored 3 minutes and 8 seconds into the third overtime, handing Paola a 2-1 loss.
The Panthers had two shots punched off the crossbar by the Cardinals keeper, a head ball shot just wide and a shot on a direct kick hit off the post.
“I know we fell short of our goal, but it was a fantastic season, overall,” Paola coach Corey Troast said. “We had several team records get broken this year.”
Paola closed out the season with a record of 11-6-1, setting a new program record for wins in a season.
The Panthers also set team marks for fewest goals allowed in a season (21), most goals scored in a season (56), largest goal differential (plus 35), most shutouts in a season (6) and longest winning streak (4), and lowest goals against average (1.31).
Paola had a 275-minute shutout streak, not allowing a single goal over 3.5 games.
Seniors playing in their final soccer game for the Paola Panthers were: Austin Weaver, Mason Escobar, Justice Reed, Jonathon Villalobos, Brandon Flynn, Ryan Wokutch, Quinton Wiedenbach and Gabriel Talledo Lena.
Paola was playing short-handed, but still battled through more than 100 minutes of soccer.
Defender Ian Heid came back from an injury and was hurt in a collision in the first half and was unable to return.
Forward Ryan Wokutch, who was nursing a hamstring injury, came off the bench and was injured in a collision. He came back later in the game and nearly won it for the Paola Panthers on some incredible shots.
Gabriel Tolledo Lena was also hurt in the game. He was not able to return.
“Our seniors leave our program, setting new expectations,” Troast said. “This program a short four years ago was looked down upon. Winning five games in a season was considered a great season. They put in the work constantly year-round to help improve the quality of the program. I can’t say enough about how great this team was to coach. They will be missed.”
Heid made two big defensive clears for the Panthers with 7:55 left in the first half. On one play Heid was on the left side of the Paola goal and ran all the way to the far right side to take a 50-50 ball away from a Eudora forward and kick it out.
He was part of the reason the game was tied 0-0 at the half.
Weaver made a huge save on a shot four minutes into the second half. Eudora had a chip-in later, and Weaver was there to take the ball out of the air.
Jonathan Villalobos played a great ball ahead to Wokutch on a chip. The ball was right at Wokutch’s foot. He put the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with 36 minutes on the clock.
Weaver came out of the goal for a big save with 33 minutes left in regulation. He grabbed the ball on a corner kick to prevent a great chance for Eudora.
A Eudora forward walked the ball in on the Paola goal with three defenders around him. He was able to turn and kick the ball past Weaver for the goal, knotting the game at 1-1.
Wokutch had two shots punched off the crossbar and out by the Eudora keeper. He had another great shot on a direct kick that hit the far post.
Mason Escobar had a great chance on a header in front of the Eudora goal and the shot went wide in the final two minutes of regulation.
Weaver came out of the goal to dive on the ball for a big save one minute into the first overtime. He was busy in both of the two, 10-minute overtime periods, making some huge saves.
Eudora ended it in triple overtime, handing Paola a loss in the regional playoffs for the second year in a row.
Paola came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Piper 3-2 in the opening round of the state playoffs at Panther Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Panthers defeated the Pirates 8-1 earlier in the season, but this was a different Piper team, and Paola had to dig deep for the win.
