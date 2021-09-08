PAOLA — The Panther soccer team enters the 2021 season with experience and some numbers, returning 11 letter-winners.
Paola has 24 student-athletes out for the program. Nine of the letter-winners are returning starters.
Six seniors are back to lead the Panthers with Dominic McCoy anchoring the defense, midfielder Anna Mailand, midfielder Ariana Gallagher, forward Braeden Whitehurst, forward Ryan Flynn and defender Shae McLean.
Paola also returns junior keeper Blake Ramsey, junior midfielder Hayden Worden, junior defender Carden Escobar, sophomore defender Connor Barnum and sophomore defender Truman White.
Newcomers ready to make an impact are junior keeper Patrick Reeder, freshman defender Max Worden and senior midfielder Tanner Petillo.
Escobar was a Tri-County Spotlight Soccer team selection at midfield last season. He is a tenacious defender with great footwork and speed.
Trevor Gallagher is in his first season as head coach for the Paola Panthers. He was an assistant with the program.
Other players in the roster are: senior midfielder Samuel Downum, senior defender Aaron Smith, junior Aaron Koechner, sophomore defender Kailey Michael, sophomore Levi Ballou, freshman Jadan Best, freshman defender Mara Guzman, freshman midfielder Jace Reitinger and freshman defender Gavin Shaw.
