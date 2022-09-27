PAOLA – The Paola Panther soccer team took a tough 2-1 loss at home against Chanute on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Paola keeper Blake Ramsey left his mark all over the game with one save after another.
He came out to make a diving save with 35 minutes left in the first half. Chanute had a hard shot on a corner kick, and Ramsey took it out of the air and smothered it for the save.
Paola had a player taken down in the box with 32 minutes left in the half. Hayden Worden took the penalty kick and put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Midfielder Patrick Reeder made a great clear for Paola with 26 minutes left in the half.
Paola was called for a penalty with 12:36 on the clock, and Chanute took advantage, drilling the penalty shot to the far corner to tie the score at 1-1.
Chanute caught Paola on a fast break with a nice give-and-go and kicked a shot past Ramsey for a 2-1 lead with 4:25 on the clock.
Forward Zayden Sollis had a great shot but was denied by the Chanute keeper.
Forward Mara Guzman put pressure on the ball and stole it from Chanute.
Maxwell Worden, a midfielder, made a great cross for the Paola Panthers, but not one was there to attack the goal.
Ramsey made another great save in the final 30 seconds of the half.
He opened the second half with a save to keep the deficit at 2-1.
Hayden Worden took a great shot, but Chanute made the save with 29 minutes left in regulation.
Chanute had another great chance on the attack, but Ramsey was there for the save with 28 minutes to go.
Carden Escobar made a nice cross for the Panthers, but Chanute was able to break it up and make the clear with 27 minutes to go.
Escobar drilled a shot the hit off the crossbar on a great chance with 25 minutes on the clock.
Ramsey made a great save on a corner cross with 16 minutes to go. He made another diving save on a cross by Chanute with 12 minutes on the clock.
