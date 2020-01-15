OVERLAND PARK – The Paola Panther wrestling team had a wild one on the road against Blue Valley Southwest.
Paola lost a tough dual at Blue Valley Southwest High School by a final score of 60-18 on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The event ended with an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the home crowd, costing them a team point.
Ryan Pankov opened the dual for Paola with a pin against Karter Moore in a match at 106 pounds.
Charlie Zeller was pinned in his match at 113 pounds.
Steven Yeager of Paola lost a major decision at 120 pounds.
Sheldon Martin was pinned in his match at 126 pounds.
Preston Martin ended that skid with a pin against Weston Becker in a match at 132 pounds.
Cutter Meade lost his match at 138 pounds by a pin.
Noah Bowden was pinned in his match at 145 pounds.
Carson Gleghorn of Paola was pinned in his match at 152 pounds.
Logan Latto lost a 9-4 decision in a match at 160 pounds.
Ben Timpe was pinned in a match at 170 pounds.
Isaiah Taylor was pinned in a match at 182 pounds.
Brady Johnson was pinned in his match at 195 pounds.
Christian Dunmeyer won by forfeit at 220 pounds.
Jason Newton was pinned in his match at 285 pounds.
