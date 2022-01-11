BONNER SPRINGS — Kaiden Powell, Jace Hensey, Ryan Pankov and Macoy Johnson placed first in their weight classifications to lead the Paola Panther wrestling team to first place in the Dick Burns Classic at Bonner Springs High School.
The Paola Panthers posted 198.5 points to win the team title Saturday, Jan. 8. Olathe Northwest was runner-up with 181.5 points. Platte County (Missouri) finished third with 179.5 points.
Powell (18-3) placed first at 106 pounds. He was 4-0 with three pins. Powell pinned Brock Sutton of Ottawa in the championship match.
Hensley (7-1) was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 120 pounds. He pinned Ethan Cook of Bonner Springs in the title match.
Pankov (15-5) was 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall for first place at 126 pounds. He pinned Paden Cole of Lee’s Summit North in the championship match. Pankov scored 27.5 team points.
Johnson (14-4) was 3-0 with a pin, a major decision and a sudden victory for first place at 132 pounds. He scored a sudden victory against Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie in the first-place match.
Xander Meinig (14-6) placed third at 113 pounds. He was 3-1 with three pins. Meinig pinned Zack Cunningham of Ottawa in the third-place match.
Sheldon Martin (11-5) was 3-1 with three pins for second place at 145 pounds.
Sam Shore (6-4) was 4-1 with four pins. He pinned Kaleb Farmer of Bonner Springs in the third-place match.
Tyce Allen (10-6) was 3-2 for fourth place at 138 pounds. He had two pins.
Braeden Whitehurst (7-3) was 2-2 with a pin and a major decision for fifth place.
Luke Faunce (3-4) was 2-3, placing eighth at 152 pounds.
Hayden Worden (2-6) was 0-2 at 160 pounds.
