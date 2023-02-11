PAOLA – For three quarters the Paola Panther boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with the Baldwin City Bulldogs.
Paola used a 20-8 second-quarter run for a seven-point, 26-19, lead at the intermission.
Paola senior post player Jett Osbern reaches for a rebound against Baldwin at home Tuesday, Feb. 7. It was a four-point game in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away with an 18-8 run.
PAOLA – For three quarters the Paola Panther boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with the Baldwin City Bulldogs.
Paola used a 20-8 second-quarter run for a seven-point, 26-19, lead at the intermission.
JD Troutman and Patrick Reeder scored 15 points to fuel the 20-point second quarter. Troutman sank a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter and posted all eight of his points in the frame. Reeder made three field goals with one 3-ponter. He scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the quarter.
Baldwin roared back with 40 points in the second half to defeat Paola at home Tuesday, Feb. 7, by a final score of 60-46.
Paola was outscored 22-12 in the third quarter and 18-8 in the final frame.
Baldwin hit the floor running in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs grabbed a defensive rebound, got the outlet pass and made a long pass down the court for an open layup for a six-point, 44-38, lead with 7:30 on the clock.
Kale Murdock made a jump shot to narrow the margin to 44-40.
Paola had a turnover, and Baldwin took advantage with a 3-pointer at the other end of the court.
The Panthers had a great look at a 3-pointer and the shot went in and came out. The Bulldogs got fouled on a shot and hit the free throws.
Paola missed another 3-point attempt, and Baldwin countered with an inside basket making it an 11-point lead, 51-40, with a 7-0 run.
Senior guard Landon Taylor, senior forward Jett Osbern, senior post player Kale Murdock, Troutman and Reeder started for Paola.
Murdock sank one 3-ponter and finished with eight points. Osbern made two field goals with one 3-pointer for five points. Caden Cohee, Micah Sanders, Eli Richmond and Taylor also scored.
Prior to the start of the varsity game, the back-to-back state champion Paola Panther Spirit Squad performed with the Junior Panther Dancers.
The Paola Panther Spirit Squad sported pink ribbons and used pink pom-poms for the annual Pink-Out game.
Paola sank 15 field goals with four 3-pointers. The Panthers made two of seven from the free-throw line.
Baldwin made 23 field goals, including six 3-pointers. The Bulldogs sank eight of 13 from the line.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.