PAOLA — The Panther boys lost a tough one at home against the Broncos.
Paola was right with Spring Hill all night, but came up a couple of baskets short in a four-point, 49-45, loss Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Broncos outscored the Panthers 13-10 in the third quarter, and held a one-point, 14-13, edge in the final frame.
Garrett Williams scored 13 points to lead Paola. Trey Moala posted 12 points. Bo Robison had 11 points. Ayden Morris, Fletcher Aude and Brock Pitzer also scored.
Cooper Jones scored a game-high 24 points for Spring Hill. Ryan Weber finished with eight points. Luke Metcalf added six points.
