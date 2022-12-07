Paola senior Ryan Pankov puts an opponent on his back, setting up a pin move in a 138-pound match during the Spring Hill dual style tournament Friday, Dec. 2. Pankov was 5-0 in the season opener. The Paola Panthers were undefeated, going 5-0.
Spring Hill's Ryan Pahl wraps up an opponent to set up a pin during a 126-pound match in the Spring Hill tournament Friday, Dec. 2. Pahl was 4-1. Spring Hill went undefeated in the dual style tournament, going 5-0.
Brody Latto, a Paola freshmen, holds an opponent to the mat. Latto went 4-0 at 132 pounds in his varsity debut.
