SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Bronco and the Paola Panther wrestling teams competed in the Spring Hill Duals — Big vs Small Schools.
The Paola Panthers went 4-1 against the big schools.
Spring Hill was 3-2 against the larger teams in the duals held Friday, Dec. 6.
Paola defeated Shawnee Mission East by a score of 61-9. The Panthers defeated Blue Valley West by a score of 47-27.
The Panthers won a dual against Olathe Northwest by a score of 45-36. Paola defeated St. Thomas Aquinas by 13 points, 46-33. The Panthers only loss of the day was a 27-46 dual against Blue Valley.
The Broncos defeated Blue Valley by a score of 45-27. Spring Hill lost to Olathe South by a score of 18-57.
Spring Hill defeated Shawnee Mission East by a score of 69-10. The Broncos defeated Blue Valley West by a score of 42-32. Spring Hill lost to Olathe Northwest by a score o 43-28.
Paola Panthers
Preston Martin of Paola was 5-0 with five pins at 138 pounds.
Charlie Zeller was 3-1 with two pins at 113 pounds.
Steven Yeager was 3-1 with two pins at 120 pounds
Christian Dunmeyer was 3-1 with three pins at 220 pounds.
Ben Timpe was 3-2 with a pin at 170 pounds.
Ryan Pankov was 2-1 with a pin at 106 pounds.
Dylan Waggerman had a record of 2-2 at 126 pounds.
Jason Newton was 2-2 with two pins at 285 pounds.
Zach Donahue was 2-3 at 132 pounds with two pins.
Tommy Downum went 2-3 with two pins at 145 pounds.
Brady Johnson was 1-2 with a pin at 195 pounds.
Corey Holub was 1-4 with a pin at 152 pounds.
Logan Latto was 1-4 at 160 pounds.
Sheldon Martin was 0-1 at 126 pounds.
Joseph Smith was 0-4 at 182 pounds.
Spring Hill Broncos
Wyatt Dickie was 5-0 with two pins at 152 pounds.
Jakob Stovall was 4-0 with two pins at 160 pounds.
Tommy O’Leary was 4-1 with two pins at 138 pounds.
Mike Bell was 3-2 with two pins at 126 pounds.
Joshua Dickie was 3-2 with two pins at 170 pounds.
Denver Gardner was 3-2 with three pins at 285 pounds.
Rocco Russo was 2-1 with two pins at 106 pounds.
Draven Pipkin was 2-2 with a pin at 182 pounds.
Logan Greenhalgh was 2-3 with two pins at 220 pounds.
Zade Barker was 1-3 with a pin at 145 pounds.
Kelson McAllister was 1-4 with a pin at 132 pounds.
Landon McVay was 0-4 at 113 pounds.
Carter Seaton was 0-4 at 120 pounds.
David Vega was 0-3 at 195 pounds.
Zach Knowlton was 0-1 at 145 pounds.
