PAOLA — Six was a lucky number for the Paola Panthers in a 16-1 victory against the Baldwin Bulldogs.
Paola had six doubles in the game and sealed the run-rule victory with six runs in the fourth inning Thursday, April 21.
Dillon Ohlmeier, Dalton Picek, Kody Hendrickson, Caden Marcum, Jonathan Earlywine and Keaton Matlick doubled.
Ohlmeier had three hits, drove in one run and scored. Picek had two hits and drove home two runs. Hendrickson drove in three runs and scored. Marcum drove in two runs and scored twice. Earlywine had two hits, drove in one run and scored. Matlick drove in one run and scored.
Kolby Wheeler had two hits and drove in two runs. Noah Gerken singled and had three runs scored.
Picek pitched the complete game, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out seven.
Paola took a tough loss at Piper on Friday, April 22, by one run, 15-14.
The Panthers took a 14-9 lead into the sixth inning and let the win get away with the Pirates plating six runs in the home half of the sixth.
Hendrickson hit two home runs, driving in six runs in the loss. He had three runs scored. Hendrickson also tagged out two runners at the plate.
Carson Boehm singled twice, doubled and drove in four runs. Ohlmeier had three hits and scored three runs.
Kale Murdock singled, drove in one run and scored three runs. Picek had two base hits. Earlywine walked, singled and scored three runs. Marcum singled and drove in one run.
Matlkick started the game. Earlywine and Boehm pitched in relief.
Johnson and Johnson was just what the doctor ordered for the Spring Hill Broncos in a Frontier League game on the road against rival Paola.
The Spring Hill Broncos (7-4), defeated the Paola Panthers (8-3) by a score of 7-2 on Monday, April 18.
Donovan Johnson started the game for Spring Hill, scattering two runs on two hits in five innings of work. He struck out six.
Johnson’s delivery featured a high leg kick. He had a hard fastball and placed it well.
Cade Johnson threw two scoreless innings in relief. He gave up two hits and fanned four. Johnson, a lefty, threw a breaking curve ball and spotted it right on the corners.
Spring Hill struck for seven runs on five hits, taking advantage of seven walks. All five hits were singles.
Paola was held to two runs on four hits.
Gerken had a clutch base hit, driving home two runs. Matlick singled and scored. Hendrickson walked, singled and scored. Murdock walked, singled and scored.
Boehm walked twice and stole a base. Gerken had a stolen base.
Cade Johnson had two hits to lead Spring Hill. He drove home one run and scored three runs.
Cooper Milroy singled twice and drove in one run. Zach Knowlton walked, drove home one run and scored two runs. Donovan Johnson singled and stole a base.
Marcum started the game for Paola and took the loss. He allowed four runs on two base hits.
Picek, Matlick and Boehm pitched in relief for Paola.
