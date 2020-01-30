BURLINGTON, Kan. — The Paola Panthers used a 19-13 run in the second quarter to defeat the Prairie View Buffalos for seventh place in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola center Trey Moala and forward Bo Robison combined for 31 points as the Panthers defeated the Buffalos by a final of 57-50 on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Moala scored a game-high 21 points. Robison hit double figures with 10 points.
Austin Weaver posted nine points. Evan Phillips and Ryan Wokutch each had seven points. Fletcher Aude and Dalton Picek also scored.
Brock Heide scored 14 points to lead the Buffalos. Justin Scott hit double figures with 12 points.
Josh Robbins had seven points. Chase Bloodgood, Jesse Weers, Isaac Partida and Dilan Schweer also scored.
Paola battled Caney Valley on Friday, Jan. 24, but lost by three points, 52-49.
Moala led Paola with 13 points. Robison had nine points. Caden Marcum finished with eight points.
Brock Pitzer, Phillps, Wokutch and Weaver also scored.
Paola lost a close one to Burlington on the Wildcats’ home court 62-50 to open the tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Robison scored 17 points to lead the Panthers. Wokutch scored 16 points. Moala was in double figures with 11 points.
Lamont Hill, Phillips, Weaver and Marcum also scored.
