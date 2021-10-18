PAOLA — It was a long night for the Panther defense, but with the game on the line, the 11 suited up for the Black and Gold made a stand against the Eudora Cardinals.
Paola and Eudora answered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Defensive back Trey Moala broke up a pass on a two-point conversion attempt as the Panthers defeated the Cardinals by one point, 43-42, on Friday, Oct. 15.
Eudora had an onside kick with 66 seconds left in the game, and Clayton Brandt was there to recover it for Paola, giving the Panthers the victory on senior night.
The Paola offense and Eudora offense had their way most of the night. Paola ran the ball 48 times for 410 yards and completed three of four passes for 11 yards, moving the chains 22 times. Eudora had a more balanced offense with 254 passing yards and 206 yards on the ground, picking up 23 first downs in the game.
Both teams scored on six possessions, had one punt and one turnover.
The game came down to three plays: a two-point conversion for the Panthers on a pass from Moala to Maxwell Douglass, a two-point conversion pass by Eudora broken up by Moala and the good hands from Brandt to recover an onside kick in the final 66 seconds of the game.
“I was very pleased with our offensive execution,” Paola coach Michael Dumpert said. “Defensively, we have a lot to clean up, but we made a play when we had to.
“Our kids faced some adversity tonight and never stopped,” he said. “This was a great last regular season home game for our seniors.”
Eudora struck first, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown pass on its opening possession.
Paola answered with a six-play, 67-yard drive. Moala kept the ball on a quarterback option and ran 19 yards for a first down at the Ottawa 33-yard line. Jovanni Blackie ran for 8 yards and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Dominic McCoy, who was 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks, put the kick through the uprights.
Both teams fumbled the ball on their second possession of the first quarter.
Eudora opened the second quarter with a 77-yard strike though the air for a touchdown. The kick was good, making it 14-7.
Paola answered with a methodical drive, covering 68 yards on eight plays. Moala opened the drive with a 37-yard run. Paola picked up three more first downs and scored on a 5-yard run by Moala.
Eudora answered with a 62-yard drive, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was good.
Blackie had a 21-yard touchdown run in the final 30 seconds of the half. McCoy’s kick made it 21-21 at the intermission.
Paola got the ball first to start the second half and struck on a 62-yard touchdown run by Blackie. McCoy kicked the extra point for a 28-21 advantage.
Eudora answered with a 1-yard touchdown run on the 10th play of a 68-yard drive. The kick was good, knotting the score at 28-28.
Moala picked up a key first down with a 3-yard run on third and short. He broke the tie with an 11-yard touchdown run with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter. McCoy kicked the extra point for a score of 35-28.
The game was far from over. It would be a wild finish for the Paola Panthers and the Eudora Cardinals with 22 points scored in the final 2 minutes, 18 seconds.
Eudora scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:18 on the clock. The Cardinals threw a conversion pass, taking a one-point, 36-35, lead.
Blackie had a 47-yard run on the second play of the drive. Moala capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:27 left in regulation. Leading 41-36, the Panthers decided to go for two and converted with a pass from Moala to Maxwell Douglass to make it a seven-point game, 43-36.
Twenty-one seconds later Eudora scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass for a score of 43-42. The Cardinals wanted no part of a tie and went for two.
Moala broke up the pass on the two-point conversion with 66 seconds on the clock.
Eudora went for an onside kick, but Brandt was there to fall on the ball for Paola.
Moala took a knee on the next two plays, and the Panthers ran out the clock.
Blackie ran the ball 28 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
Moala carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns. He completed three of four passes for 11 yards.
Landon Taylor, Jonathan Earlywine and Douglass each had one reception.
Douglass led the Panther defense with 10 tackles, including seven solo tackles.
Brody Stewart made seven tackles. Clayton Forrest, Kale Murdock and Earlywine each had five tackles. Dalton Picek, Moala, Brandt and Taylor made three tackles each.
Earlywine had one punt for 51 yards. McCoy had seven kickoffs, averaging 39 yards per kick.
Clayton Younger had two kickoff returns for 31 yards. Gus Wright, Forrest and Douglass each had one kickoff return.
Senior football players in their final regular season home game for the Paola Panthers were: Jovanni Blackie, Layton Brandt, Grant Celano, Zach Donahue, Maxwell Douglass, Jonathan Earlywine, Clayton Forrest, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Brayden Johnson, Dominic McCoy, Chris Lohaus-Fast, Trey Moala, Logan Newkirk, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy, Isaiah Taylor and Gus Wright. Senior statisticians are: Kilie Czepcinski and Haley Jones. Senior managers are: Cayden Wimbush and Kailyn Younger.
