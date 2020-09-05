PAOLA – The Paola Panther football team scored on every possession against the Bonner Springs Braves.
Paola posted a dominating 63-0 shutout on senior night Friday, Sept 4. The Panthers scored on eight offensive possessions and returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Panthers, the returning Frontier League co-champions, were 11-1 last season. The Paola program is fifth in the state for most wins in history.
Linemen Isaac Branker, Kody Hendrickson, Damarius Bassett, Carter Stanchfield, Dylan Miller, Allen Peuser, Grant Celano, Gus Wright, Dalton Picek and Daquan Rogers dominated the line of scrimmage.
Winning the battle in the trenches, Paola topped 500 yards of total offense. The Panthers ran the ball 33 times for 368 yards, averaging more than 11 yards per attempt. Paola also aired it out, completing four passes for 149 yards.
The Panther defense held the Braves to 65 yards rushing, -14 yards passing and a total offense of 51 yards on 54 plays.
Quarterback Garrett Williams had five touchdowns on the night. He completed four of six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Williams ran the ball 12 times for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Jovanni Blackie had eight carries for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Layton Moore ran the ball five times for 75 yards with one touchdown. Fletcher Aude had six attempts for 46 yards.
Brock Pitzer caught two passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Meyers and Bo Robinson each had a reception.
Rogers and Branker each had six tackles to lead the Paola defense. Branker also had a sack.
Williams had four tackles and two quarterback sacks and two tackles for a loss of yardage. Aude made four tackles with three for a loss of yardage and a quarterback sack. Pitzer had four tackles with a sack and three tackles for a loss of yardage.
Jackson Earlywine made four tackles with a quarterback sack and two tackles for a loss of yardage. Carson Gleghorn had four tackles and a sack. Karr made four tackles with a sack and three tackles for a loss of yardage.
Moore picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown. He made two tackles with one for a loss of yards.
Prior to kickoff the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Fletcher Aude, Damrious Bassett, Isaac Brakner, Colin Celano, Jackson Earlywine, Carson Gleghorn, Ian Heid, Gunnar Jefferis, Jake Karr, Andy Linder, Isaac Meyers, Dylan Miller, Allen Peuser, Brock Pitzer, Bo Robison, Daquan Rogers, Ryan Sloan, Carter Stanchfield, Nick Walker and Garrett Williams.
Paola had eight scoring drives in the victory, including five drives that covered 70 yards or more.
Williams capped Paola’s opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Aude added the extra-point for a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter. Blackie had a 28-yard first-down run to highlight the march.
Stanchfield had a quarterback sack on third down, forcing Bonner Springs to punt the ball.
Williams completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Pitzer to make it 14-0. Heid added the extra-point kick.
The Panthers put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive on their third possession for a 21-0 advantage. Williams scored on 5-yard touchdown run.
Paola took advantage of a short field, taking over at the Bonner Springs 23-yard line. The Panthers scored four plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Williams.
The Panther defense struck again with an interception by Moore and a 20-yard return for the touchdown to make it 35-0 in the first quarter.
Paola had two quick strikes in the second quarter, scoring on drives of 85 and 99 yards.
Blackie had an 85-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0. The Panthers took over at their own 1-yard line and scored three plays later on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Pitzer.
Blackie had a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Moore had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Paola played most of the second half with a running clock, leading by more than 50 points.
Bonner Springs punted the ball seven times and had one punt blocked. Another drive ended with an interception returned for a touchdown. The Braves were held on downs and the clock ran out on the final possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.