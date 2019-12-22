EUDORA — Nine players scored as the Paola Panther boys basketball team ended the Eudora Invitational with a victory.
Paola defeated Wellsville for seventh place Thursday, Dec. 12, posting a 43-39 victory at Eudora High School. It was the Panthers’ first win of the season.
The Panthers fought back from a 12-5 deficit in the first quarter.
Paola went on a 15-8 run in the third quarter and closed out the win with a 10-9 edge in the fourth quarter.
“We have competed the first four games,” Paola coach Dave Cash said. “A couple of them could have went either way. The boys are playing hard and working at getting better. We have a good group that need to get some game experience.”
Trey Moala led Paola with nine points. Lamont Hill had seven points. Evan Phillips and Fletcher Aude each had six points.
Ryan Wokutch, Grant Penn, Bo Robison, Austin Weaver and Caden Marcum also scored.
Paola made 14 field goals, including one 3-pointer. The Panthers were 15 of 20 from the free-throw line.
The Paola Panthers lost a one-point game against Verita on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 51-50.
Paola led 37-36 going into the fourth quarter. The Panthers were outscored 15-13 in the final eight minutes.
Moala led Paola with 25 points. He made 11 field goals with one 3-pointer. Moala added four free throws.
Hill posted eight points. Robison and Weaver each had four points. Phillips, Wokutch, Aude and Penn also scored.
Paola lost to Harmon in the opening round of the tournament Monday, Dec. 9, by a final of 66-39.
Moala hit double figures for Paola with 10 points. Hill posted eight points. Robison had six points. Wokutch, Aude, Penn and Marcum also scored.
