PAOLA — The Panthers could not catch a break at the end of regulation as a shot by center Trey Moala hit the rim and rolled out.
The game went into overtime knotted at 46-46.
Moala had another shot at the end of overtime that would not fall, sending the game into double overtime with score of 56-56.
The Paola Panthers lost to the Fort Scott Tigers in a double-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 63-59.
Haleigh West and Rowan West were crowned winter homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held between the Paola varsity girls game and the varsity boys game.
The Paola Panthers are on the rise, going 2-2 over their last four games. That is half of the wins the Panthers have on the season. One of those two losses, a four-point loss in double overtime, was one that could have just as easily been a win as well.
Paola dominated in a 12-point, 64-52, victory on the road against rival Louisburg on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Guard Ryan Wokutch opened the game against Fort Scott with a 3-pointer from the baseline. Fort Scott answered with a 3-pointer of its own.
Panther guard Evan Phillips broke the tie with a 3-pointer to make it 6-3 less than three minutes into the contest.
Moala hit a baseline jump shot, and the Panthers led 10-5 at the end of the opening frame.
Logan Newkirk and Wokutch hit 3-pointers for Paola in the second quarter, but the Panthers were outscored 15-13 in the frame. Paola led by three points at the intermission, 23-20.
Defense dominated the third quarter as Fort Scott held a one-point, 5-4, edge.
Paola was outscored 21-19 in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.
It took two five-minute overtime periods, but the Tigers held off the Panthers at home by four points, 63-59.
Wokutch scored a team-high 21 points for the Paola Panthers. Moala hit double figures with 12 points. Phillips had 10 points.
Bo Robison had eight points. Austin Weaver and Newkirk also scored.
After a slow start, scoring nine points in the first quarter, the Paola offense started firing on all cylinders in a 64-52 victory at Louisburg.
The Panthers went on a 22-14 run in the third quarter and went on to win it by 12 points.
Moala led the way with 21 points. Wokutch had 13 points.
Weaver posted nine points. Robison finished with eight points.
