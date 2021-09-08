PAOLA — Experience will come the old-fashioned way for the Paola Panther football team this season — one snap at a time on Friday nights.
While the Panthers return 19 seniors and eight juniors, only two players were full-time starters.
Senior Jovanni Blackie started at running back, and senior Kody Hendrickson anchored the offensive line at center.
Blackie was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight selection. He ran the ball 159 times for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns. Blackie averaged 9.29 yards per carry.
Senior Trey Moala, 6-6, is vying for starting quarterback with Jett Osborn, 6-2. Both looked strong in the Paola Panther soap scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 21. Both can see over the line well and have the ability to air it out.
Senior Layton Moore, 6-1, 205; senior Caden Rhamey, 6-3, 230; senior Clayton Forrest, 6-1, 195; senior Max Douglas, 5-8, 180; and junior Landon Taylor, 6-1, 165; are competing for time at fullback and slot back.
Senior Christopher Lohaus-Fast, 5-10, 165; junior Charles Zeller, 5-10, 160; senior Jon Earlywine, 6-3, 200; and Rhamey have looked strong at wideout and tight end.
Also ready to open holes on the line for Paola are: senior Grant Celano, 6-4, 195; senior Brady Johnson, 6-2, 220; senior Isaiah Taylor, 5-11, 180; junior Kale Murdock, 6-0, 215; junior Brody Stewart, 6-0, 190; Eli Richmond, 6-3, 220; and Wade Enman, 6-3, 230.
“We feel there is enough depth to platoon our line,” Paola coach Michael Dumpert said. “At this point, we have yet to make that determination of who is on offense or defense.”
Other seniors on the team are Dominic McCoy, Clayton Forrest, Zach Donahue, Gus Wrght and Dalton Picek.
The Paola Panthers are also regrouping on the defensive side of the football, graduating all 11 starters from last season.
“We are looking to put our best 11 football players, athletes on the field,” Dumpert said, “It is still early. We are still looking for our best combination.”
Dumpert enters his 42nd year with the Paola Panther football program.
Paola will learn each snap, each series, each quarter and each game. Dumpert said.
“Our goals are: to improve weekly, to represent Paola in a manner we can be proud of and to become a team that enjoys their teammates’ success as much as their own,” he said. “If we stay positive, learn how to deal with adversity, and take advantage of our opportunity to improve daily, the season holds much promise.”
