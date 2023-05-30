230531_mr_spt_pao_base_01

SALINA — Paola senior catcher Kolby Wheeler hit a two-run shot to erase a 1-0 deficit in the top of the fourth inning, and senior pitcher Keaton Matlick crushed a two-run bomb to left in extra innings for what proved to be the game-winner in a 5-3 victory against Rock Creek to open the Class 4A state tournament.

Paola (15-10) upset No. 2 seed Rock Creek, handing the Mustangs just their second loss of the season (21-2) at Dean Evans Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

