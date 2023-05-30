Paola senior Kolby Wheeler raises an arm as teammates wait for him at home plate, following a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead against the Rock Creek Mustangs in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in Salina on Thursday, May 25. Paola went on to place fourth.
The Paola Panther baseball team celebrates after a 5-3, extra-inning victory against Rock Creek in the Class 4A state baseball tournament in Salina on Thursday, May 25. Paola went on to place fourth in the state.
Members of the Paola Panther baseball team pose with the Class 4A regional championship trophy. Paola defeated Rock Creek in extra-innings, 5-3, in the state opener in Salina. The Panthers fell to McPherson and Fort Scott placing fourth in the state. It was the third consecutive top-four state finish for the Paola Panthers.
Paola seniors Keaton Matlick, Kolby Wheeler, Eli Gerken and Kale Murdock hold the regional championship trophy. The four played in their final high school baseball games for the Panthers at the Class 4A state tournament in Salina, placing fourth.
Paola senior Kolby Wheeler raises an arm as teammates wait for him at home plate, following a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead against the Rock Creek Mustangs in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in Salina on Thursday, May 25. Paola went on to place fourth.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola senior Kolby Wheeler raises an arm as teammates wait for him at home plate, following a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead against the Rock Creek Mustangs in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in Salina on Thursday, May 25. Paola went on to place fourth.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Keaton Matlick, a Paola senior, fires a pitch home against Rock Creek in the Class 4A state opener in Salina on Thursday, May 25. He a two-run homer in the eight inning to seal a 5-3 victory.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Panther Jace Kerley comes up throwing on a hot shot to third base against Rock Creek.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola infielder JD Troutman sets up for a play at second base against Rock Creek.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola senior pitcher Keaton Matlick shows the ball in his glove, after covering home plate to tag a runner out at home against Rock Creek.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Hunter Loethen fires a pitch home against Rock Creek, coming on for Paola to nail down a 5-3 victory, sending the Panthers to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola infielder Jace Kerley makes the pivot at second base and prepares to fire a throw to first for the double play against Rock Creek.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Panther baseball team celebrates after a 5-3, extra-inning victory against Rock Creek in the Class 4A state baseball tournament in Salina on Thursday, May 25. Paola went on to place fourth in the state.
File Phot0
Members of the Paola Panther baseball team pose with the Class 4A regional championship trophy. Paola defeated Rock Creek in extra-innings, 5-3, in the state opener in Salina. The Panthers fell to McPherson and Fort Scott placing fourth in the state. It was the third consecutive top-four state finish for the Paola Panthers.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola seniors Keaton Matlick, Kolby Wheeler, Eli Gerken and Kale Murdock hold the regional championship trophy. The four played in their final high school baseball games for the Panthers at the Class 4A state tournament in Salina, placing fourth.
SALINA — Paola senior catcher Kolby Wheeler hit a two-run shot to erase a 1-0 deficit in the top of the fourth inning, and senior pitcher Keaton Matlick crushed a two-run bomb to left in extra innings for what proved to be the game-winner in a 5-3 victory against Rock Creek to open the Class 4A state tournament.
Paola (15-10) upset No. 2 seed Rock Creek, handing the Mustangs just their second loss of the season (21-2) at Dean Evans Stadium on Thursday, May 25.
The victory moved Paola into the semifinals Friday, May 26, ensuring the Panthers a top-four finish at state for the third year in a row.
Paola placed third in 2021 and third in 2022.
The Paola Panthers fell to the eventual state champion McPherson Bullpups (21-4) in the semifinals by a score of 9-2.
Paola had its second extra-inning game of the tournament in the third-place game against the Fort Scott Tigers (18-6) by a score of 10-9 in eight innings.
The Class 4A fourth place and regional champion Paola Panthers became the first team in program history to win three regional titles in a row and place in the top four at state three straight seasons.
Members of the Paola Panther baseball team are JD Troutman, Jace Kerley, Hunter Loethen, Kolby Wheeler, Eli Gerken, Reece Hauser, Jasper Logan, Triston Katzer, Johnson Martel, David Mercer, Kale Murdock, Xander Meinig, Keaton Matlick, Carter Kauk, David Mercer and Isaac Hall. Paola is coached by Tony Brummer, David Kane and Morgan Roth.
Seniors playing in their final high school baseball game for the Panthers are Eli Gerken, Keaton Matlick, Kale Murdock and Kolby Wheeler.
Matlick doubled and homered against Rock Creek in the opener, driving in two runs. Wheeler homered, driving in two runs.
Murdock singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored. He stole a base. Jace Kerley singled and scored. Xander Meinig and Hunter Loethen singled.
Matlick started the game and worked into the fifth inning. He allowed three runs on seven hits. Matlick struck out seven.
Loethen came on in relief, throwing three scoreless innings for the win. He scattered three hits.
Paola took a 1-0 lead against McPherson in the first inning of the semifinal game. McPherson answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and three runs in the second on its way to a 9-2 victory.
Meinig led Paola with three base hits. He singled twice, doubled and scored two runs.
Loethen drove in one run with a sacrifice fly. Matlick, Gerken and Wheeler singled.
Loethen started the game and took the loss. He allowed nine runs on 13 hits in four innings.
Johnson Martell pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three.
Paola was one out away from winning the third-place game against Fort Scott. The Tigers got a two-out double to tie it at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning and put one run across the plate in the eighth inning to win it 10-9.
Wheeler hit a two-run homer for Paola and scored two runs. Loethen singled twice, doubled and drove in three runs.
Murdock had three base hits, drove in one run and scored. Kerley singled, drove in one run and scored. Matlick and Meinig each drove in one run.
Japser Logan started the game, working four innings.
Martell came on in relief for the second game in a row. He gave up four runs on five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.