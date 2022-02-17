PAOLA – With a winter storm advisory for later in the week, the Paola Panthers kept the Ottawa Cyclones grounded at home Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Paola opened the game with a 19-11 first-quarter run and proceeded to put Ottawa in “The Cage” with its lock down defense, holding the Cyclones to six points or less in the final three quarters in a commanding 58-25 victory.
The Panthers improved to 12-5 with the win on Neon Night for the Paola Rat Pack spirit club.
The Panthers used an inside-outside combination to put the Cyclones on their heels from the opening tip-off running out to an eight-point, 19-11, advantage in the first quarter.
Senior center Trey Moala brought the hometown crowd to its feet with a dunk on a baseline run and a brilliant alley-oop from guard Caden Marcum at the top of the key.
Trey Moala slams home a dunk for Paola. The Panthers take a 19 to 11 lead in the first quarter against Ottawa. #paolahoops pic.twitter.com/1znZMgBY18— MiCo Republic (@micorepublic) February 16, 2022
Marcum had his own highlight reel in the opening frame, sinking five baskets with three 3-pointers to post 13 of his game-high 26 points.
Paola held a 10-6 advantage in the second quarter, making it a 12-point lead at the intermission, 29-17.
The Panthers simply dominated in the third quarter, all but putting the game away with a 19-2 run.
Marcum and Moala each sank four field goals in the frame. Marcum hit another pair of 3-pointers. He had six in the contest. Moala added a free throw.
Paola closed out the 33-point victory with a 10-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Marcum and Moala led the Panthers offensively. Marcum posted 26 points. Moala topped double figures with 18 points.
Jonas Sanders and Kale Murdock came off the bench and hit baskets in the fourth quarter. Logan Newkirk and Caden Rhamy also scored.
Sanders had a huge blocked shot in the fourth quarter. Murdock celebrated his basket with teammates and stepped to the line for the free throw, converting the old-fashioned 3-point play.
Joel Feldman, a senior guard, and Landon Taylor, a junior guard, played all four quarters for the Paola Panthers. Feldman and Taylor both played tight defense and helped run the offense at guard.
Paola made 23 field goal with six 3-pointers. The Panthers sank four of seven from the free-throw line.
Ottawa made nine field goals with two 3-pointers. The Cyclones sank five of seven from the line.
