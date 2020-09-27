OTTAWA – The Paola Panthers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and four touchdowns in the second quarter on their way to a 62-7 victory on the road against the Ottawa Cyclones.
Paola had nine touchdown drives in the game Friday, Sept. 25, improving its record to 4-0 on the season.
The Panthers are back in action this week against Wamego for homecoming.
Running back Jovanni Blackie and quarterback Garrett Williams combined for 258 yards rushing. Blackie ran the ball nine times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Williams had five carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Williams completed four of five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Fletcher Audie had seven attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown. Brock Pitzer ran the ball twice for 21 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Bo Robison caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Pitzer had two receptions for 33 yards.
Jake Karr led the Paola defense with seven tackles. Layton Moore made six tackles. Caden Rhamy and Daquan Rogers each had five tackles. Carter Stanchfield, Dylan Miller, Jackson Earlywine and Damarius Bassett made three tackles each.
Aude opened the scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run. Williams had a 7-yard touchdown run. Blackie scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. Blackie scored on a 48-yard touchdown run, making it 27-0 in the first quarter.
Ottawa scored on a 43-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Paola answered with a 63-yard touchdown run by Williams. Pitzer scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. Williams completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Robison. Pitzer scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 55-7 at the half.
Blackie scored his third touchdown of the game on a 38-yard run in the third quarter for the final of 62-7.
Ian Heid made eight of nine extra-point attempts. Aude had 10 kickoffs, averaging 42 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.