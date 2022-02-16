SPRING HILL – The Paola Panthers went on the road and took care of business against the Spring Hill Broncos.
Victory, however, would not come without a battle. It rarely does on any given night in the Frontier League.
Paola led by 10 points, 41-31, heading into the fourth quarter. With less than three minutes to play in regulation, Spring Hill cut the margin to six points for a two-possession game.
The Panthers held a two-point, 19-17, edge in the final frame to take a 60-48 victory.
Paola opened the game with a 20-15 advantage. Paola held a 10-8 edge in the second quarter, outscored Spring Hill 11-8 in the third quarter and ended the game with the 19-17 score in the final eight minutes.
Defense was key for the Panthers, holding the Broncos to eight points in the second and third quarters.
Trey Moala brought the Paola crowd to their feet with a second-half dunk. He finished with a game-leading 17 points. Moala made six field goals and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Moala was one of three Panthers in double figures. Caden Marcum made four field goals with two 3-pointers and added three free throws to post 13 points. Dalton Picek had 11 points on five field goals and a free throw.
Logan Newkirk added nine points. Ayden Morris, Jonas Sanders and Caden Rhamy also scored.
Paola made 23 field goals with three 3-pointers. The Panthers sank 11 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Eight players scored in the loss for Spring Hill.
Luke Metcalf led the way for the Broncos with 14 points. Kameron Crotchett hit double figures with 10 points.
Chase Bond finished with nine points. Daniel Mitchell added five points.
Reece Clauder, Evan Brown, Porter Jones and Skyler Dodson also scored.
Spring Hill made 15 field goals, including nine from 3-point range. The Broncos sank nine of 14 from the free-throw line.
