PAOLA – Seniors Ryan Wokutch and Mason Escobar scored as the Paola Panthers defeated Bishop Ward at home 2-0 for their first victory of the season.
Wokutch scored on a great chip in by junior Ian Heid. The chip by Hied landed right by Wokutch’s foot and he put it in the back of the net Monday, Sept. 9, at Panther Stadium.
Wokutch made a great pass to Escobar who kicked the ball in for a 2-0 lead with 6:34 left in the opening half.
The Paola Panthers posted the shutout, improving to 1-2 on the season. Senior keeper Austin Weaver posted the shutout.
“That was a great job,” Paola coach Corey Troast said. “That was a well-deserved win. We were down two players and a lot of people stepped up for us.”
Weaver came out and made a save against Bishop Ward just four minutes into the contest.
Senior Jonathan Villalobos passed the ball to Wokutch on a breakaway, but the ball was just too far.
Escobar stole a loose ball and passed it to Wokutch who fired in a shot that was saved by Bishop Ward with 32 minutes on the clock.
Wokutch had a free kick with 27 minutes on the clock and directed a ball to Villalobos who was denied by the Bishop Ward keeper.
Bishop Ward made a save on a shot by Wokutch with 19 minutes on the clock. Weaver returned the favor with a big save for the Panthers on a shot with 15 minutes left in the opening half.
Heid made the chip in pass to Wokutch and he put the ball on goal, breaking a scoreless tie with 13:23 on the clock.
Escobar made it a two-goal game with his shot less than seven minutes later.
Heid made a huge clear on defense for the Panthers with less than four minutes to play in the first half. Weaver made a nice save on a corner kick, leaping to take the ball out of the air with two minutes on the clock.
Wokutch had a big shot with 21 minutes into the second half and Bishop Ward made the save.
Senior Justice Reed had a shot saved by Bishop Ward with 6:16 left in regulation.
Weaver denied Bishop Ward with a big save with 4:43 on the clock.
The Paola defense held on to post the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.